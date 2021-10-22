Beckley Dark Arts Show to open Saturday, Oct. 23

It's a walk away from the safety of the Beckley mainstream, a tip-toe into the shadowy depths of the offbeat.
The "Dark Arts Show" is the venue where Jack Skellington frolics boldly. Nebulous monsters that usually lurk within the crannies of human fears are made tangible, as they are painted, sewn and fashioned into macabre but manageable size and form.
The exhibit is a celebration of local artists' offbeat and unorthodox meanderings through the human — and not-so-human — experience.
"It's Halloween, and that time of year, so it's called The Dark Arts," organizer Sasha Cantley explained. "However, it might be a little spooky, but the majority of (the art) is just kind of not-mainstream.
"It's a little off-beat."
Cantley owns Tickety Boo Mercantile and Brown Dog Bottom, where the show opens on Saturday and will be on display for two weeks after the opening. She wants families to know that it is a PG-13 art show that most families will enjoy.
"There's some weird stuff, but you're not going to see anything in here that you haven't seen on 'Law and Order,'" she joked. "It's something for everyone.
"It's Halloween time. It's just interesting, so they can go all out."
This year, the show will highlight the "Arts Recovery" program, which is led by local artist Gary Vaughan. The program aims to use art as a therapy for people.
Vaughan said the Dark Arts Show is a crowd pleaser.
"It's always a great October, Halloween type show," he explained.
This year is the fourth annual Dark Arts Show, although the 2020 crowd was sparse, due to Covid.
For artists, the show offers an opportunity to create "outside the box."
"Frankly, not everyone fits 'into the box' in Beckley, so this gives those artists a chance to highlight themselves in a way that might be, quote, unquote, weird," said Cantley. "'Weird' is a good word, as far as we're concerned.
"It's unusual. It's a positive thing.
"Art is subjective."
Patrons of the show will see Jack Skellington on many pieces of artwork, including purses, said Cantley. Little monster dolls and Frankenstein and baby zombie dolls will be on display.
Cantley, who sells furniture, will offer her creation of a "Freaky Thursday" table, a 1930s side table that she has decoupaged with tips on what to do "if the bomb hits."
Costumes are encouraged, said Vaughan.
Vaughan reported that artists Jana Duncan, Melanie Slone, Brittany Pierce, Heather Erickson, Alia Leftwich, Ryan Coleman, Ken Bays, Roberto Dunn, Austin Stefon Ponce, Alice Yurik, Jessica Scott, Ann Snyder, Kayla Cantley, Julie Farnsworth, Sadie Lane, Jess Barber and Katie Smith are among exhibitors.
Beckley Dark Arts Show will open at Brown Dog Bottom at 337 Neville St. on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 10 p.m.
The exhibit will be on display, with art available for purchase, until the weekend of Nov. 6.