Beckley Common Council will soon vote on a new map of the city's five wards, all changed because of the latest Census.
Meanwhile, city officials are asking county residents who live in "doughnut holes" to petition the city for annexation.
Beckley Fire Department Capt. Joe Coughlin developed the map these past two weeks, using the latest U.S. Census data. The new map adjusts ward boundaries in order to keep residents of voting age (18 and older) around 2,746 per ward, or a fifth of the voter population.
“We took the total population in the city, according to the Census, and we divided by five,” Coughlin explained. “We tried to get everybody as close to 2,746 as we could.”
Coughlin “divided” the city to keep each ward as close to the average, as possible.
Under the proposed map, Ward 1 has the most voters at 2,756, while Ward 5, the city’s most racially diverse ward, has the fewest, with 2,732.
There are 2,739 voters in Ward 2, while Ward 3 and Ward 4 each have 2,752.
City treasurer Billie Trump cautioned that there could be more voters in a particular ward than the map notes, as the number of voters, per ward, is based on data collected during the Census.
If voters did not respond to the Census, the ward map would not count them, he said.
He added that the population of the city remained stable and showed a marginal increase, according to the Census.
Coughlin said the most change in 2021 from the previous map is at the intersection of Johnstown Road and South Kanawha Street, where Wards 3, 4 and 5 meet.
He pointed out that, at this point of the city, South Kanawha actually runs east and west.
“Ward 5 was the smallest ward population,” said Coughlin. “So I need to add to Ward 5.”
He “evened the numbers” of voters by taking an oddly-placed portion of Ward 4 and drawing it into Wards 3 and 5.
Ward 1 is still the most populous ward, but, despite its smaller numbers, Ward 5 saw a population increase, according to city treasurer Billie Trump, with the addition of a housing development near the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Coughlin joined BFD in 1990. He had always been interested in maps and compasses, and he had earned a computer science degree in 1988.
“They day I graduated in 1988, I was obsolete in the computer world,” he explained. “I was a cobalt programmer.
“Cobalt was a language used in the 1960s.
“There was new computer languages coming out.
“I didn’t want to be a computer programmer, anyway,” he added. “I wanted to be a fireman.”
When he joined BFD, the city did not have a map of the wards.
“When I went to work there, all we had was paper maps of the fire hydrants,” he said. “So that’s how I got started doing maps.
“I was updating our maps at the fire department.”
He developed the first computerized ward map in 2000, using Census block data, city addresses and a program that allowed him to create visual representations of city streets.
It was a personal project so he never officially finished it, he explained, but it caught the attention of Ward 4 Councilman Kevin Price, who was then with BFD.
Price put it in a public place, which set Coughlin on the path of making maps for the city.
Beckley Common Council will soon vote to approve Coughlin’s 2021 map and then send it to the Raleigh County clerk for approval. Once county officials approve the map, it will be an official resource for setting voting precincts until the next Census.
The Clerk’s Office will send out notifications to those whose voting precincts have changed, based on 2021 Census data, said Coughlin.
County officials are looking to reduce the number of voter precincts, which Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver has said were high and expensive, due to the way state lawmakers set precincts in the 2010 Census.
•••
Treasurer Trump said the map shows neighborhoods in Wards 1, 3 and 4 that are surrounded by the City of Beckley but are not a part of the city.
The residents of those neighborhoods do not receive the benefit of fire department service, patrol and a fast response time from Beckley Police Department, nor other city services.
Raleigh 911 officials are in favor of seeing the boundaries “cleaned up,” said Trump.
“All those are, pretty much, residential areas that could come in, but it’s only if the majority of the people in those areas want to come in,” said Trump. “The city’s not going to force anybody to come inside the city limits, to be annexed.”
Trump said a number of doughnut hole residents have asked the city for annexation.
“It takes awhile to identify areas and get addresses,” said Trump. “If people want to call me and just make their desires known to the city, that would be good.”
Trump said the best way to come into the city is by petition.
Those who want to be annexed into the city limits may call City Hall at 304-256-1768 and ask for Trump.