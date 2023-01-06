The Beckley Common Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers to consider a supplemental resolution for the pension funding bonds, to award a bid for the outdoor economic development master plan, to award a bid for the refurbishment of tennis courts at New River Park and to consider converting some of the courts to pickle ball courts.
The meeting is now open to public attendance but will need to observe social distancing while in chambers.
The public may also join the meeting by computer or phone using the weblink or phone number provided on the city’s webpage or Facebook page the day of the Council meeting.
