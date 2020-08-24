Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter will ask Beckley Common Council to waive the city business and occupation (B&O) tax for construction of a $10.2 million sheriff's headquarters at Pinecrest Industrial Park.
Van Meter is set to appear in Council chambers to make the request during the regular meeting on Tuesday. Council members will tune in to the meeting via Zoom, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Monday.
City treasurer Billie Trump will be collecting figures for the amount that the city would waive on Tuesday, prior to the meeting.
"It will be pretty significant," he noted.
Rappold said Council will consider the request in order to save money for county taxpayers.
If the city charges the B&O tax, he explained, construction firms will pass the cost on to the Raleigh Commission, and taxpayers will foot the bill.
"We did that (made a waiver) when the Raleigh County Judicial Annex was completed," said the mayor, in reference to the Main Street courthouse that opened in 2011.
Council will hear on first reading a request to amend city codes regarding buildings, in response to state updates on building codes.
Rappold said there will be consideration of a resolution to adopt the Raleigh Health Department's Clean Indoor Air regulations.
"I'm assuming the county has no smoking indoors now," said Rappold.
On Thursday, Rappold added, he will meet with artist Jamie Lester at The Plaza, formerly known in city lore as "The Hole," in downtown Beckley to discuss adding "Cardinal Ascending," a defining statue that the city commissioned Lester to complete for The Plaza.
Rappold said the city is also looking into adding a statue of the late musician Bill Withers, who was originally from Slab Fork near Beckley.