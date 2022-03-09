Beckley council to begin study of stormwater and sewer rates

Beckley Sanitary Board General Manager Jeremiah Johnson will be providing members of Beckley Common Council with expert information on the existing rates of stormwater and sewer service during a Council workshop on March 14.
“BSB leadership and its consultants have put much thought into the existing and future needs of our utility and the community we serve and the rates that are necessary to address those needs,” Johnson said Wednesday, after Mayor Rob Rappold had notified council of the workshop in an email and announced it at the regular council meeting on Tuesday.
“The details of that work will be shared with council in the workshop next week.”
Council will hear from the state’s leading experts on municipal sanitation and stormwater rates.
Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap expressed approval of the plan for a workshop.
“Many of the council members have expressed a desire to be more involved in the decision-making processes, and we’re so happy that this council is seen as a body of decision makers,” said Dunlap.
Stormwater rates have not changed in the county and city for 15 years, while BSB has not increased the city sanitation rates in seven years, even as rates in other municipalities across the country have risen since 2011 at a rate that has outpaced inflation, often due to aging systems and inclement weather, CBS News reported in 2019.
The New River Gorge was designated a National Park and Preserve in 2021, leading to increased emphasis on a clean environment.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter said Wednesday that reducing the amount of pollution is the goal of a stormwater program introduced by BSB in 2004, under state guidelines.
“The BSB stormwater program’s goal is to reduce the amount of pollution to local water ways such as Whitestick, Cranberry, Little Whitestick and Piney creeks,” said Hunter. “They are helping to improve the health of these waterways, which is beneficial on so many fronts.
“The stormwater fee was established years ago and is a wonderful investment in our community by its citizens,” she added. “If our desire is that the BSB moves forward, positively, perhaps a stormwater fee increase should be forthcoming.”
Hunter was a private citizen in 2004 when she was involved with the meetings that led to the development of the stormwater program.