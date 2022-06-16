Several parks and streets in Beckley will be getting an upgrade with the help of federal funds.
During Beckley Common Council’s regular meeting Tuesday night, members approved bids for four projects which they plan to pay for using Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds as well as a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Those projects include purchasing and installing park equipment for Freedom Park and the reconstruction of Nebraska, Washington, 9th and 10th streets as well as several upgrades at Scott Avenue Park, which were all bid separately.
As these are paid for using CDBG funds, Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter said the city is required to accept the lowest bid amount.
For the project at Freedom Park, which is the only one being funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, council accepted a bid from GameTIme, a PlayCore company, based out of Fort Payne, Alabama, for just under $25,000.
For the reconstruction of Nebraska, Washington, 9th and 10th streets, council awarded the contract to Southern West Virginia Paving, which has offices in Beckley, for $237,500.
Council also awarded Southern West Virginia Paving with the contract for the paving of the basketball court at Scott Avenue Park. The total cost will be $55,800.
The final bid was awarded to Court Street Construction, of Fayetteville, for the instillation of recreation equipment, poured-in-place rubber surfacing and fencing at Scott Avenue Park. The total cost will be $250,000.
Council members also heard the first reading of an ordinance revising and amending the city's code regarding the annual business license fee.
Beckley City Attorney Williams File said the ordinance standardizes the business license fee to $15.
“We will expect anyone conducting business in the city to pay that fee annually,” File said.
The ordinance was passed on for a second reading and public hearing at the next council meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 28 in council chambers at City Hall.