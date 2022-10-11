The city of Beckley is pursuing a new strategy to fund its pensions for city firefighters and police officers, which officials say will ease the burden on the funding from becoming an unsustainable obligation.
The Beckley Common Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled meeting to utilize up to $37 million in pension funding revenue bonds to finance the unfunded liability of the Beckley Police Department and the Beckley Fire Department pension funds.
As part of the ordinance, the Beckley Building Commission will issue the bonds using unencumbered properties that are owned by the city as collateral.
These unencumbered properties include those which the city has paid off, including the Number 1 Beckley fire station on Third Avenue, the Number 2 Beckley fire station on Pikeview Drive, the Beckley Intermodal Gateway and the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
This ordinance also requires the approval of the Beckley Building Commission.
Thomas Amos, bond counsel for the city with the law firm Steptoe & Johnson, said the city would enter into lease agreements with the Beckley Building Commission and it is “through those lease arrangements that the city then pays the debt service on the bonds.”
He added that another source of funding for the repayment of the bonds would be a portion of the state’s premium tax on insurance policies that is distributed to cities.
“There's a contingency reserve fund, an amount equal to 10 percent of the bonds that's funded so that if there are any issues that occur over the life of the bonds, those funds can be used to help maintain a fully funded status for your pension programs,” Amos said.
Beckley is now the second city to pursue pension funding revenue bonds to fund its pension programs.
This option was made available to municipalities as part of legislation that was passed during the last regular legislative session. According to the legislation, pensions must be funded to at least 40 percent for a city to pursue pension funding revenue bonds.
The only other city eligible for this is Wheeling, which recently closed on its bond program.
City Treasurer Billie Trump said the city’s fire pension is funded at over 50 percent and the city’s police pension is funded at over 70 percent, according to the actuarial from July 2021.
“We'll have to do another actuarial that covers the last 18 months and we've had some kind of drop, maybe six to eight percent drop, in the total funds, but both of them will still be far over the threshold for looking at funding,” Trump said.
As of Sept. 30, Trump said the total market value of the fire pension fund is roughly $20.9 million while the police pension fund sits at roughly $26 million.
Trump said the main reason the city chose to pursue the bond program was because of the rate at which the city’s obligations to these pension funds was growing.
Using a funding method called the “alternative method,” Trump said the city annually increases its obligation to the pensions by 107 percent.
“The pension grows, but it doesn't grow at a rate fast enough to fully fund the pension,” he said. “Because of that, we're locked into 107 percent of whatever the previous year's contribution was and that grows at such a rate that it'll be such a huge amount, it will be unsustainable sometime in the future.”
For the 2022 fiscal year, which began July 1, Trump said the city has allocated roughly $1.45 million to contribute to both pensions.
Using the alternative method formula, Trump said that number would grow to $1.5 million in 2023, $1.7 million by 2025, over $2 million by 2027 and roughly $2.8 million by 2032.
“As you can see, we really needed to do something to get this under control,” he said. “With the new legislation, that's what we're trying to work with our bond counsel, the attorneys and bankers to come up with a way to bond it, fully fund it and then we'll probably have to transition to a different method of funding and then our payments will be flattened out with the bond.”
Trump, who retired from the Beckley Fire Department after 24 years of service, said the city has always been mindful of its obligations to the fire and police pensions, adding that in the past few years when additional funds were available, the city contributed an additional $200,000 to the police pension and an additional $250,000 to the fire pension.
“It is important because you’re asking police officers and firefighters to put a lot on the line, and I think it's only just and fair that the city treats them fairly and is responsible with how they handle their pension funds,” he said.
