Beckley Common Council voted on Tuesday to amend an ordinance that, if passed, would have waived a two percent Business and Occupation (B&O) tax for the construction company that is building a new Raleigh County Sheriff's Office headquarters at Pinecrest Industrial Park.
Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter appeared before council in August to ask the city to waive the contractors' portion of the B&O tax, which would be about two percent, or $160,000. The waiver would apply to about $8 million of the $10.6 million project.
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher had opposed the move in August and again in September, stating that the city could use the $160,000 and that a construction company could easily recoup the $160,000.
On Tuesday, Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price made a motion to amend the request for the waiver and to instead offer a one percent waiver to the construction company. Council passed Price's amendment on first reading.
If the amended ordinance passes second reading at a Council meeting later this month, the construction company will get a one percent tax break, or about $80,000.
"If the ordinance fails, the county pays the full two percent," Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold noted on Wednesday.
Council also voted to allow businessman Noah Shrewsbury to purchase 314 S. Fayette St. near his downtown business for $2,000. Shrewsbury owns Noah's Handyman Services and two other businesses.
Shrewsbury wants to turn the lot, which is across from Best Fabric and Foam, into a parking lot for his three existing businesses.
Danielle Stewart, chair of the Human Rights Commission, opposed the move. Stewart said that an assessment of the property showed it to be worth about $7,000.
Sopher said that treasurer Billie Trump had had the property appraised and that the appraisal was about $3,000. Sopher was in favor of the sale.
"A $2,000 offer seems pretty reasonable for what the assessment's worth," said Sopher. "I think it's fine that we sell the property to Noah for this amount.
"Noah's a good person, and if you just drive past his building, you can see that it already looks a lot better."
City attorney Bill File said it was the first offer the city had had for the property, to his knowledge.
Council voted in favor of the sale.
Council voted to approve Dr. India Bosch to the Raleigh Health Department Board of Directors.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter noted that Rappold and his wife, Barbara, were celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary Tuesday.