Beckley Common Council commends retiring Police Chief Lonnie Christian

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and Beckley Common Council on Tuesday wished Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian a happy retirement.
Christian played a fundamental role in the design and development of the historic BPD headquarters and Fallen Officer memorial on Neville Street, which was dedicated in June 2019.
A captain with 26 years of experience, he became chief in February 2014.
Christian managed digital and technological data and modernized the department records. He designed the new cruisers and developed and implemented various training programs, along with policies and procedures.
“This is kind of a bittersweet time for those of us who have worked with Chief Christian for the past eight years or so,” said Rappold. “He has chosen to retire, and we’re very happy for Chief and whatever the future holds for him.
“But we’re certainly going to miss his leadership, and I can’t say enough about the organization that Chief Christian had brought to the City of Beckley police department.
“His long-range planning has been exceptional.”
Rappold said Christian was known for his forward-thinking ideals and attention to detail.
Council, who were meeting in person, gave Christian an ovation.
Capt. Dean Bailey is anticipated to be a strong candidate for the position of chief, according to previous comments by law enforcement officers, but Council did not mention a successor during the Tuesday meeting.
The issue of opening the regular meetings with prayer was also addressed by Ward 4 Councilman Kevin Price and Rappold.
Council has recently begun to meet in person, although the public must still attend by remote.
On Tuesday, Price asked Rappold if opening with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer could resume. Prior to Covid, both were usually offered at the opening of Council meetings.
“Could we start off, as we did before, for many, many years, with the pledge and prayer?” Price asked.
Rappold seemed to briefly hesitate.
“I think we should definitely do the pledge,” he replied, after a beat. “I read so many things around the country about prayer, about separation of church and state.
“I’m a little ambivalent, there.
“My personal position is, I think the pledge is something we need to do.”
He added that he would be glad to discuss public prayers.
“In this group, I think there’s a lot of private prayer that goes on, knowing the people as well as I do,” he added.
Rappold and At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter are members of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, while Price, Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock, Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap and At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy are of the Protestant Christian faith, and Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher is a leader at the Jewish Temple Beth-El.
Reedy suggested that local pastors of various churches come and speak with members of council privately, even if it is prior to the public meetings. Rappold said he would enjoy that time with pastors, prior to the public meeting.
The mayor also announced that West Virginia Land Trust, a statewide agency that owns and protects land and natural resources, has asked the City of Beckley to annex acreage. City attorney Bill File and Corey Lilly, the city’s outdoor economic development specialist, will meet with the Land Trust board to discuss the annexation, said Rappold.
l l l
In other actions:
l Council approved a resolution to start a restricted fund at Beckley Area Foundation to create the sculpture of Bill Withers. The minimum requirement is $10,000. Citizens may now make tax-deductible donations for the Withers sculpture.
l Council approved an ordinance on first reading to permit Beckley Sanitary Board to start the process with the State Public Service Commission to adjust sewer rates by about $12.40 per month, for the average residential user. The public hearing and second reading is April 26.
l Council approved on first reading an ordinance authorizing acquisition and construction to expand and improve existing sanitary sewer systems. Council had received information about the ordinance, which involves purchase of properties near Carter Street, prior to the meeting. The second reading and public hearing is April 26.
l Council approved on first reading an ordinance to adjust stormwater rates from $3.75 per month to $7.41 per month for a residential, single-family user. In response to a question posed by Human Rights Chair Danielle Stewart during the public comments session, Beckley Sanitary Board Manager Jeremiah Johnson said that the plan addresses rates by commercial ratepayers. Stewart pointed out that most stormwater run-off in the city is caused by water flowing along impervious surfaces such as parking lots. The second reading and public hearing is set for April 26.
l Council approved on second reading an ordinance that authorizes the city to accept 142.27 acres from Pinecrest Development Corporation and to pay off an outstanding debt of $325,645.72 and to assume payment of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s lease of $1,500 monthly to Forward Southern West Virginia. The city will also receive all leases from Pinecrest Plaza South, which exceeds the outgoing lease payment. Rappold said the city will close on the property on March 31. He noted the acquisition is “historic” for the city.
l Council approved adjustment of Code Enforcement ordinances in order to meet state requirements. Chief Code Enforcement Officer Donnie Morgan and others explained it is routine.
l Council approved a bid of $96,987 by Frye Roofing to replace the roof on the WJLS building, which Matt Bickey donated to the city recently. Councilman Sopher reminded Council that a grant which the city plans to pursue will require the city to apply for the grant before the work is started. Rappold said the space will be used by the WV Hive business incubation program and that the grant will be pursued through HIVE. Councilman Price said that a crane will be present during a certain time in the roof placement. Price said that if equipment owned by WJLS can be removed from the roof, the city should coordinate the removal with the time the crane is already at the building.
l Spring Clean Up begins April 4. Residents of every ward should set permitted items at the curb for removal. City crews pick up the items from the wards in numerical order, prompting residents of some neighborhoods in Ward 5 to report that dogs and inclement weather disturb the trash, which must be at their curbs for a longer period of time. They have requested that a lottery system be enacted, instead.
l Rappold asked Reedy to meet with Chief Christian to discuss matters related to the policeman’s pension board.