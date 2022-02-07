A Beckley basketball coach has filed a complaint against two West Virginia State Police troopers alleging they used excessive force and unlawfully detained him following a scuffle at a high school sporting event in Greenbrier County two years ago.
The complaint was filed by Eugene "Gene" Nabors, an assistant coach of the Woodrow Wilson High School girls’ basketball team, against Senior Trooper Jordan Lee Tincher and Sgt. D. P. White as a result of Nabors' arrest and the events leading to his arrest, which the complaint calls, “unreasonable, unlawful, and malicious violations” of Nabors' fourth and 14th Amendment rights.
The complaint was filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Beckley Division on Feb. 2.
The complaint stems from an altercation that occurred on Feb. 11, 2020, during a girls’ basketball game between Woodrow Wilson High School and Greenbrier East High School, two schools known for their longstanding rivalry in sports.
The incident, which took place in Greenbrier East's gymnasium, is more widely known, even gaining national attention, for the comments made by Gov. Jim Justice, the head coach of the Greenbrier East team, following the game when he described the Woodrow team as “a bunch of thugs.”
Justice later apologized for his comments, expressing regret for the use of the word “thugs” which some interpret to be derogatory street slang aimed at Black Americans.
Woodrow Wilson High School is one of the more racially diverse schools in the state, and the two girls’ coaches at Woodrow, including Nabors, are Black men. Many players on the team were also Black.
The complaint states that Nabors suffered a broken arm as well as injuries to his back and extreme distress as a result of actions taken by Tincher and White.
L. Dante’ diTrapano, one of the attorneys representing Nabors, told The Register-Herald Monday that Nabors complaint is corroborated by a video of surveillance video posted to Youtube and linked in the complaint.
diTrapano said the video also contradicts statements made in a report by Tincher following the incident which Tincher used to justify his actions.
“The force used on Gene Nabors by the WV State Police is excessive, inexcusable, malicious, and actionable under the law,” diTrapano said. “All one has to do is watch the video to witness the sickening behavior by these troopers. Their subsequent lying in the official report and the commentary by Jim Justice paints an ugly picture of police misconduct and racial discrimination that won’t be tolerated.”
The Register-Herald also reached out to the WVSP for comment on this matter.
Citing advice from the agencies legal team, Captain Robert Maddy, the Director of Public Relations with the WVSP said, “The WVSP is unable to comment as the matter is now pending in court.”
The video cited in the complaint has no audio and is just over two minutes long and begins shortly after a timeout is called by referees during the fourth quarter of the game “due to rough play by both teams,” the complaint states.
A few seconds later, Nabors walks from the sideline bench over to a row of seats behind the basket on the left side of the gym in order to approach Woodrow Wilson High School principal Rocky Powell and Woodrow Wilson High School athletic director J.T. Payne.
The complaint states Nabors approached his school’s officials to talk about “certain Greenbrier East High School basketball fans yelling racial slurs and epithets at the Woodrow Wilson girl’s basketball players and coaching staff.”
A few seconds later, two men, identified in the complaint as Greenbrier East fans, approach Nabors and the school officials – one Greenbrier East fan was stationed up the court just a few feet away while the second, approached from the south and appeared from somewhere out of view of the camera.
The complaint states that the “two Greenbrier East fans, one a parent to a Greenbrier East player, and another unidentified male, interrupted the above-referenced conversation acting in an aggressive manner and seeking to instigate a confrontation.”
Powell and Payne can then be seen placeing their bodies in-between the two Greenbrier East men and Nabors while Nabors' adult son, Donte Qusean, rushes to his father’s side from the stands located behind the Woodrow Wilson bench.
At this point there appears to be a few feet of distance between Nabors and the opposing fans as Powell begins to guide Nabors and his son back in the direction of the team's bench.
Before they reach the sideline, Tincher appears from somewhere just below the cameras view on the south side of the court and follows Nabors as he directs his son back to the sidelines.
At the same time four additional troopers make their way to the court, one from the same direction as Tincher and three from the opposite side of the court.
After directing his son back into the stands, Nabors turns around and faces Tincher with both his hands at about chest level.
At this point, Tincher’s left hand can be seen resting on Nabors’ right forearm as the two exchange words.
The complaint states Nabors was attempting to speak with Tincher about the “racial slurs and epithets” directed at the Woodrow Wilson players and coaches by the Greenbrier East fans.
That exchange is abruptly ended when Tincher shoves Nabors.
As a result, Nabors can be seen in the video stumbling back a few feet with his arms in the air before falling to the ground and out of view of the security camera.
While this exchange is occurring, two of the troopers, which can be seen in the video talking with the two Greenbrier East fans mentioned in the complaint, rush over to where Nabors has fallen.
Two additional troopers, still making their way onto the court, soon follow in that direction.
Outside of the view of the security camera, Nabors is placed in handcuffs by Tincher and White, according to the complaint.
After being arrested, the complaint states that Nabors asked White why he was being detained.
White responded that Nabors had pushed Tincher.
Nabors then asks Tincher whether he had “touched him in any way” to which Tincher responds that he had not, according to the complaints.
The complaint then points out the discrepancy between what Tincher allegedly told Nabors in the moment and what was recorded by video as well as reported by Tincher later on.
According to the Report of Criminal Investigation, filed by Tincher after the incident, Tincher approached Nabors and his son after assessing that the son posed “the most potential for violence” because of his “aggressive approach.”
While walking the two men back to the stands, the report states that Tincher was “forcibly hindered” by Nabors who was “grabbing both of (Tincher’s) arms.”
Just prior to placing his hands on the officer, the report states that Nabors told Tincher to “chill out.”
Tincher then instructed Nabors to “let go of my arm” and “move out of the way”.
“(Nabors) refused to comply with my lawful verbal command (and I) was forced to push (Nabors) to gain freedom of movement . . .” the report states.
Nabors was later cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing officers, but those have since been dismissed, diTrapano said.
Nabor's son, Donte Qusean, as well as one of the Greenbrier East fan who was a parent to a player, later identified as Steven Virgil Damon, also received charges as a result of this incident. It’s unclear where those charges currently stand.
The complaint states Nabors' fourth amendment, which protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures, and 14th amendment, which requires due process, were both violated over the course of the incident.
“(Tincher and White) illegally seized (Nabors), falsely arrested (Nabors), falsely imprisoned (Nabors),” the complaint states.
It goes on to say that Tincher and White “failed to intervene in each other’s obviously illegal actions causing further harm to the (Nabors).
As a result of the troopers’ actions, the complaints states Nabors, “has suffered, and continues to suffer, substantial past and future damages, both compensatory and general, including, but not limited to, medical bills, loss of income, severe emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, humiliation, disfigurement, and physical pain and suffering.”
The complaint further states that both troopers used excessive force with Nabors which also amount to assault and battery.
The complaint ends with a demand for a trial by jury as well as “general damages for all past and future physical pain, past and future medical bills, mental suffering, emotional distress, conscious pain and suffering, and all other damages. . .”