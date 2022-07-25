Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., will host Christmas in July from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
This is a fundraiser by the churches of Raleigh Shared Ministries for the West Virginia Conference Celebration of Mission Event.
It will be downstairs in the Fellowship Hall, so attendees should use the church's side doors.
Lunch will consist of a Sloppy Joe sandwich, chips, cole slaw, and drink. Dessert will be available at the bake sale table along with pies, candy, etc.
Also planned are a silent auction, a table of holiday items for sale, homemade baked goods, and donated holiday items.
Celebration of Mission Events support United Methodist mission projects across West Virginia.
