Halloween 2020 will be a drive-through event in Beckley, and city officials are inviting civic groups to host a safe trick-or-treat experience this year.
In an effort to lower the number of Covid-19 cases in the county, the City of Beckley will not officially be recognizing Halloween, Mayor Rob Rappold announced Monday.
"Observing the trend in the Covid-19 virus spread and the risk it presents to neighborhood trick-or-treaters and residents, the City of Beckley will not recognize Halloween this year," Rappold said in an email to Beckley Common Council members.
The annual Trunk or Treat at Beckley Intermodal Gateway is canceled, along with trick-or-treating.
There is a silver lining for those who don't want the novel coronavirus to scare everyone from having Halloween fun.
The mayor said civic groups are welcome to host drive-through trick-or-treats or similar events.
"We apologize for this decision," Rappold said. "But the virus, and its many ways of spreading, are of serious safety concern."