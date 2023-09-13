Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has appropriated $685,239 for six housing organizations across West Virginia, including one each in Beckley and Bluefield.
The intent of the funding is to provide safe, affordable housing for all West Virginians.
Housing Authority of the City of Beckley will be getting $250,000 to address crime and drug-related activity, the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning, and fire detection in public housing.
Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield will be getting $145,092 to bridge an increase in operating or renewal costs.
