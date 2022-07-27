The City of Beckley is organizing and celebrating a new Hometown Heroes banner program.
The program will honor veterans, both living and deceased, and active-duty members of the Armed Forces and first responders from Beckley or Raleigh County.
Each banner features the individual’s photo, name, branch of service and/or credentials.
Sponsored by businesses, organizations and families, the banners will be displayed on light poles throughout downtown Beckley, beginning in Shoemaker Square and around the Courthouse Square.
The cost to sponsor a Hometown Hero banner is $70, and the city will cover the cost of the brackets ($65).
The banner application and more details can be found on the city’s website (www.beckley.org), or an application can be completed at City Hall (409 S. Kanawha St.) or the Youth Museum (for in-person credit card payments) or call 304-256-1776 for information.
To be included on the initial order, complete the application form, include a photo of your veteran, and pay the $70 fee by Aug. 15.
It takes approximately four to six weeks to produce the banners. The plan is to have the banners installed on light poles in late September or early October and remain up through Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Then, the banners will be taken down for winter storage and reinstalled around Armed Forces Day in May through Veterans Day in 2023.
“Our Veterans Parade committee has been talking about starting a veterans’ banner program for a while,” said Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events. “So we are happy to announce the Hometown Heroes banner program in Beckley.
"Community involvement is key to the success of this program, as families and sponsors can honor local Armed Forces service members by purchasing banners.”
Depending on light pole space availability after the first round of banners are ordered, another banner order may be placed next spring.
