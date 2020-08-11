Beckley Art Center to introduce "Journeys," a fiber arts exhibition that portrays one West Virginia artist's voyage through life and art and the lessons learned along the way

The Beckley Art Center (BAC) is highlighting a new solo-artist exhibition titled “Journeys,” a display of fiber arts by Susan Feller, a self-taught artist based in Augusta, W.Va.
The exhibition debuted Friday, Aug. 7, and runs until Oct. 17.
Feller creates mixed media work concentrating in rug-making techniques, embroidery and appliqué rug pattern designs.
Robby Moore, BAC executive director, first became familiar with Feller’s rug-hooking work and, after working with her in past galleries and seeing one of her exhibits at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater in downtown Beckley, he knew he wanted to showcase her portfolio at the gallery.
“Her work is very compelling and dynamic," Moore said. "It draws you in.
"I also wanted to show her medium because that type of art isn’t shown a lot. I wanted to bring in something new and exciting for our area.”
“Fiber arts” is a medium of art in which the materials used consist of natural or synthetic fiber as well as other components such as fabric or yarn.
Popular fiber arts include knitting, rug hooking, felting, braiding or plaiting, macramé and lacemaking.
In her artist statement, Feller shares that she grew up exploring nature with her family and friends, which greatly influenced her later as an artist.
“Learning about nature, observing how humans use elements for immediate use and hopefully as stewards, has influenced my lifestyle and not artwork," she said. "There is a tactile joy that settles me, working with fibers and textiles and using simple hand tools, slowly, very slowly stitching and pulling loops, painting visual stories of my surroundings.”
Feller described life as a journey with many paths to explore with some that double back to the main trail and others that go in a new direction.
“I am at a point in this journey where my work reflects important issues for me and the future as I see it," Feller said. "Channeling generations of crafts people as I work and mentoring the next generation, my passions for history and art are satisfied.”
With a hot dye pot and wools soaked in various rich colors, Feller, with hook in hand, creates a picture by looping and pulling the textiles through linen that has been stretched across a frame.
As the loops are stitched together, and needle and thread fasten other materials to the canvas, a two-dimensional picture soon comes to life.
According to Moore, the exhibit will feature past work of Feller’s but also pieces that she has created specifically for the exhibition.
Smaller pieces from Feller’s collection will also be available for purchase in the gallery's gift shop.
“Journeys” will remain in the gallery longer than the typical five-week exhibition time to counteract the BAC’s limited hours — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Social distancing measures are being taken inside the gallery.
For more information on “Journeys” and other exhibitions visit beckleyartcenter.com or call 304-253-9226.
The Beckley Art Center is at 600 Johnstown Road in Beckley.