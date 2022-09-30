Beckley ARH offering discounted mammograms through October

In an effort to encourage preventative screening and to make it more accessible to all, Beckley ARH Hospital is offering $50 3D mammograms throughout October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“It’s discounted, affordable, preventative health care,” says Lhea Mollette, director of ancillary services for Beckley ARH.
A 3D mammogram combines multiple X-rays to create a 3D image of the breast.
Mollette said the sophisticated imagery makes it easier to detect abnormalities.
“It’s better for really dense breast tissue,” she says, explaining the detailed pictures help differentiate among calcium deposits, nodules and tumors.
Dr. Odeth Barrett-Campbell, an oncologist/hematologist at Beckley ARH, emphasizes the importance of screening, explaining 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her life.
“With the exception of skin cancer, breast cancer is the leading cancer among women in the United States,” she says.
Barrett-Campbell encourages both men and women to self-screen, watching for symptoms and changes to the breast and areas under the arms.
And though body awareness is important, she says it is also important to follow guidelines for mammography screenings.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those at an average risk for breast cancer are advised to begin receiving mammograms at age 50.
Barrett-Campbell says those at higher risk due to chest radiation before the age of 30, a BRCA gene mutation or family history should begin earlier.
“Women should talk to their primary physician or family doctor to learn when to start and how often to have screenings done,” she says.
Though a 31-day emphasis is placed on education and screening, Barrett-Campbell says the need for breast cancer awareness never ends.
“We need to be in tune with our bodies, notice the signs and, through the simple means of a screening mammogram, lower our risk of dying from breast cancer,” she says. “That can be done anytime. Not just in October.”
Beckley ARH Hospital offers 3D mammograms to walk-in patients and to those who might wish to make an appointment.
No referrals or physicians’ orders are necessary, but patients must have a primary care physician or an OBGYN who can receive the report.
For more information, call 304-254-2679.
