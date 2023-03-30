beckley w.va. – Beckley ARH Hospital recently received certification from the West Virginia Health Care Authority to perform elective therapeutic coronary catheterizations.
The certification, according to ARH Regional CEO Jeremy Hall, will allow patients undergoing diagnostic heart caths to receive stent placement immediately if a blockage is discovered.
Although diagnostic catheterizations are not new procedures at the hospital, Hall said previously a non-acute patient with a blockage would be transferred to another facility for stent placement. In some cases, he said, patients might even be sent home to await an opening at another facility.
“In the past, a patient would have to be experiencing a heart attack for us to place the stent,” Hall explained. “Now, if one of our cardiologists determines a patient is at risk for a heart attack, they can come in, have that diagnostic heart cath done and, if there’s a problem, we can go ahead and place the stent and treat the patient.”
The certification, Hall said, will not only alleviate the need for patients to travel to other facilities for the service, but it will also potentially save lives as they receive the care in a more timely manner.
Dr. Melaku Demede, director of cardiology and the Cardiac Cath Lab at Beckley ARH, reiterated the importance of timely care, close to home.
“It’s hard when a patient tells you they don’t want to go somewhere else because they trust you and want you to do the procedure,” he said.
Dr. Demede said the certification also helps provide peace of mind as patients will no longer be sent home worrying about the possibility of a heart attack before they receive the stent.
“You don’t have to worry about that now because it can be taken care of right away,” he said. “It’s a comfort to the patients and to their families.”
