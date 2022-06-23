The Beckley Area Foundation is, at its core, a community organization. Proof? Over the past 36 years, the foundation has generated over $20 million that has been invested back to the community.
On Thursday, BAF cut the ribbon on a move that its directors say will allow them to be more entwined with the community. The change was part of “Building for the Future” campaign, with a big focus on community outreach.
BAF made their new street-level office at 1210 S Kanawha St. official during a ceremony at their new location. While their last location was located on the third floor of the United Bank building in downtown Beckley, the new digs has a front door that opens directly to the street.
This move was made to increase the community outreach of BAF. The new location is more visible in the community. This ease of access is important to the people at BAF, as they want to make their organization as accessible as possible to the public.
“It definitely makes us more visible and more accessible. We have more space to add staff as our staffing needs grow,” stated Dana Cushman, CEO of the foundation. “And we can also cater to our donors and our grantees, and have space for our nonprofits to use.”
The increase in visibility is important to BAF, which has plans to do more collaborative outreach with donors as well as spreading awareness for other nonprofits organizations which they work with.
All of these measures are being done so that BAF can allocate their donations where they need to be going.
“We’re hoping to start more workshops for the non-profit organizations to help strengthen them and make them more visible,” stated Cushman.
The partnership was made possible by a considerable donation from one of BAF’s long-time partners, the Carter Family Foundation, which bought the building for BAF.
Now, with the building in BAF's possession, renovation has been underway. While the structure has been converted to an office, an estimated $150,000 of the $350,000 project is still needed before the site is complete, according to Doug Ramsden, president of BAF’s board of directors.
“We just hope that the community will continue to grow and support the organization,” Ramsden said.
"We currently serve over 500 individual endowments,” Ramsden said. “Our current asset base is over $60 million, and to date, from inception, we have committed and paid out of $20 million to the community through scholarship and grant programs.
“It's just a tremendous organization,” he said. "And all I can see is this growing.
"The exposure is tremendous, and again, we have people walking in saying, ‘I’ve heard about you, didn’t know where you were located and we’re glad we know where you’re at.’”