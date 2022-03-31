Beckley Area Foundation has moved

The Beckley Area Foundation has officially relocated to 1210 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. This move reinforces BAF’s long-term commitment to the area.
The Carter Family Foundation’s generosity made this vision become a reality when their board made the unanimous decision to award a grant to BAF for the purchase of the building. BAF's move to a new permanent, central location will heighten the foundation’s visibility and encourage more community participation.
The new building will serve as a hub for charitable collaboration.
The space will be designed to provide a unique opportunity to bring individuals, families and businesses to philanthropy, and help fulfill their philanthropic goals.
It will serve as a place to support nonprofit partners as a place to meet, think and plan.
It will be a place to work toward one common goal – to improve the lives of friends and neighbors in Raleigh County and the surrounding area.
As BAF continues to unpack and settle in, it still have a way to go before reaching the campaign's goal to support the renovation costs. Numerous giving levels exist to show your support including several naming opportunities.