Since the first such fund was established in 1986, BAF has distributed over $6.5 million from various designated funds with $425,677 going to 64 organizations in the area for 2022-2023.
The City of Beckley's annual designated distribution was $18,046, made possible by three different funds that have been designated to support their efforts:
• The Flying Eagle Economic Development Fund was established in 2002, by Jon A. McBride, Capt. USN/NASA, to stimulate or improve the economic conditions in the City of Beckley. The total distributed over time from the fund is $104,837.92
• The Dr. Matthew Murrill and Lucille C. Ralsten Fund was established in 1986 to maintain Wildwood, the home of General Alfred Beckley, now operated by the city. The fund was started by the Doctors' Memorial Foundation in honor of Dr. and Mrs. Ralsten. This couple bought Wildwood, and they worked many years on its restoration. Mrs. Ralsten was a great-granddaughter of Gen. Beckley. The total distribution is $166,836.78.
• The Mayor Chuck Shoemaker Municipal Beautification Fund was established by friends following his death in 1988. Income is used for civic beautification projects in Beckley. The fund was created in recognition of the mayor's successful efforts to bring beauty to downtown Beckley. Total funding distributed from the fund is $54,556.40.
“The City of Beckley is once again so appreciative of the foresight of those whose names identify the BAF named funds that enhance our future,” said Rob Rappold, Beckley mayor, in s press release.
"This year's Ralsten, Shoemaker and Flying Eagle fund distributions total $18,046 and will be used to further the desired causes.”
The 64 organizations that have received distributions in 2022-23 are: Alderson-Broadus College, $1,486; American Red Cross – Raleigh County, $3,054; Animal Control and Welfare Project, $2,092; Appalachian Bible College, $7,475; AWAY, $26,028; Beckley Art Group, Inc. $2,764; Beckley Babe Ruth League, Inc. $761; Beckley Concert Association, $10,814; Beckley Dream Center, $83; Beckley Little League, Inc. $3,770; Beckley Presbyterian Church, $61,942; Beckley-Stratton Middle School, $623; Black Diamond Girl Scout Council, $2,129; Bluestone Baptist Church, $2,017; Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, $2,201; Buckskin Council of Boy Scouts of America, $2,995; Burlington United Methodist Family Services, $404; Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, $2,144; City of Beckley, $18,046; Concord University Foundation, $1,371; Davis Stuart, Inc. $857; Family Crisis Center, Inc. $2,144; Fayette County Public Library, $7,259; First Baptist Church, $2,863; First Christian Church, $2,835; First United Methodist Church, $915; Friends of the Beckley Library, $1,642; Fuller Center for Housing of Beckley, $3,793; Greenbrier Valley Theatre, $14,828; Harrah Cemetery Improvement Association, $454; Helping Hands Resource Center, $22,040; Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Inc. $33,003; Humane Society of Raleigh County, $34,280; Just for Kids, $15,826; Lillian James Learning Center, $533; New River Humane Society, Inc. $1,997; Operation Underdog, $2,000; Piney Creek Watershed Association, $1,287; Princeton Public Library, $620; Raleigh County Board of Education, $7,812; Raleigh County Commission on Aging, $437; Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, $223,; Raleigh County Historical Society, $604; Raleigh County Public Library, $7,235; Raleigh County Special Olympics, $545; Salvation Army, $12,595; Southern WV Fellowship Home, $2,142; St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, $544; St. Francis De Sales Catholic School, $6,778; St. Matthews AME Church, $735; St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, $6,661; Temple Beth El, $2,067; The First Tee of West Virginia, $2,149; Theatre West Virginia, Inc. $2,266; Three Rivers Avian Center, $1,809; United Methodist Temple, $2,459; United Way, $4,201; University of Charleston – Beckley, $26,167; West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation, Inc. $7,693; Woman’s Club of Beckley, $1,144; Woodrow Wilson High School, $778; WV Professional Dance Company, $600; WVU Extension Services, $546; Wyoming County Paw Patrol, Inc. $5,000; YMCA of Southern West Virginia, $18,729; and the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, $2,383.
Anyone interested in donating to a designated fund may mail contributions to BAF, 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801 or visiting bafwv.org. If you are interested in starting a designated fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
