Beckley architectural tour planned for Saturday

Haunted Beckley wants city residents and visitors to take a look at the rich architectural landscape in southern West Virginia, Haunted Beckley Tour Guide Scott Worley said Thursday.
Worley and Patrick Corcoran will be guiding a historic architectural tour of downtown on Saturday. Buildings on the tour will include the Attar Center, which was recently featured on the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce's 19th annual Christmas ornament, along with the Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial building on South Kanawha Street.
"This is giving everybody a really great chance to see some examples of coalfield architecture right here in West Virginia, particularly in the southern part of the state," said Worley. "People don't realize, until you stand on the street getting a close-up look at some of these structure, just how impressive they are."
Worley added that a presentation on Alex Blount Mahood Sr., who is known as the "Architect of the Coalfields," will be presented at Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.
The tour starts at the Raleigh Playhouse with the lecture on Mahood (1888-1970).
Worley said a visually stunning historical exhibit titled "Architects and Architecture of the West Virginia Coalfields," courtesy of the National Coal Heritage Authority, will be on display.
The tour will begin after the Mahood presentation. Worley said inside tours will be given of some of the buildings, and restroom access will be available throughout the tour.
He urged guests to wear proper walking shoes and to bring a flashlight or other light source.
The tour starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre at 403 Neville St. Cost is $10 cash, exact change, or prepayment may be made via the group's Facebook page.
The tour will be no longer than two hours, said Worley.