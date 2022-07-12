The City of Beckley along with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce have announced the recruitment of five remote workers to the Beckley Remote program.
Three of the workers – Daniel Barr, Brandon Zitting and Eli Tudor – arrived in July and two others, Paul Bracco and Rebecca Benjamin are set to arrive in December.
The remote worker program is a collaborative strategy between the City Of Beckley and the Chamber of Commerce to attract new people and their talent to the area in an era of decreasing population.
In 2021, City Council approved $50,000 to be used to incentivize ten remote workers by awarding $5,000 to each to relocate to Raleigh County for a minimum of two years.
“There are many organizations working on economic development strategies for the region whether it’s the NRGRDA (New River Gorge Regional Development Authority) recruiting new manufacturers, Visit Southern West Virginia attracting travelers and creating jobs in tourism or past efforts of the chamber to attract retirees, it’s all done to create economic activity that is subject to taxation,” said Michelle Rotellini, CEO & President of the Chamber of Commerce, in a press release. "That taxation is what sustains the infrastructure and services that our community needs,”
The initial group of five remote workers will arrive this year with another five scheduled to arrive in 2023.
Corey Lilly, Director of Outdoor Economic Development for the City of Beckley said in the release, "Remote work has taken the nation by storm, and those talented remote workers have the flexibility to choose the communities they want to invest i.
"Beckley’s remote program signals to this new skillful workforce that they are supported in their careers and invites them to join our West Virginia way of life.”