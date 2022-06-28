During their Tuesday night meeting, the Beckley Common Council approved a resolution adopting a poem written by Christine Hatfield Lilly in 1996 as the official city poem.
The poem is titled “A City on a Hill.”
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Lilly was a descendant of William "Devil Anse" Hatfield and part of the family that founded Lilly’s Crown Jewelers.
Rappold added that he’d like to have a plaque made of the poem to place somewhere in the city.
The poem reads:
A place that seasons changes has blest,
Dwellers there welcome each guest.
Travelers stop by on their way,
Lamplights by night, tours by day.
Slopes in winter, draped with snow,
Springtime flowers, a lovely show.
Summer picnics in the parks,
Games of youngsters on a lark.
Festive times with gathered throngs,
Music filled with sound and song.
Parades and events of the day,
Flags and banners lead the way.
Forests with their trees so tall,
Dressed with bright leaves in the fall.
School bells ring for girls and boys,
Days of study, times of joys.
Fields for sports, talent there,
On theater stage, and everywhere.
Caretakers watching in all bases,
At home, on street, in shopping places.
Praise be to God for churches all,
Whether built as great or built as small.
To help our town do His will,
In this city on a hill.