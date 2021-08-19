Beaver resident to replace W.Va. delegate

BLUEFIELD — A familiar face in Mercer County has been appointed to represent the 28th District in the state House of Delegates.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday that Jordan Maynor, a Beaver resident who works with the Mercer County Economic Development Authority, will replace Del. Jeffrey Pack and represent parts of Monroe, Raleigh and Summers counties.
Pack resigned earlier this month to lead the state Bureau for Social Services but will serve the remainder of his term through Dec. 31.
“I am very confident that Jordan will do a fantastic job for the people of West Virginia,” Justice said.
“I’m honored and humbled to have this opportunity to serve the people of Raleigh, Summers and Monroe counties," Maynor said. "I appreciate the confidence the governor and others have placed in me. I will represent the people of District 28 honorably and look forward to helping move West Virginia forward.”
Even before working with the EDA, Maynor often visited Mercer County when he was press secretary for former Rep. Evan Jenkins.
Maynor said he still has a contract with the EDA and will continue to work with the organization.
Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner is on the EDA board and knows Maynor well.
“Jordan is excellent at what he does,” he said. “He has been a great asset for economic development in working with the EDA.”
Buckner said he is glad Maynor will continue to work with the EDA and he will do a good job as a delegate.
“This is well deserved,” he said. “Jordan wants to serve people and help in any way he can. He is a genuine, well-liked person.”
Maynor is the owner/CEO of Maynor Consulting, which is in Beaver.
A native of Mount Hope, Maynor graduated from Mountain State University in 2011 and earned an MBA in 2015 from West Virginia University.
Maynor lives in Beaver with his wife, Renny. They have four children.
