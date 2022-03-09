Beaver Coal Company will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Cabins at Pine Haven Lodge, 271 Log Cabin Road, Beaver.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 304-763-1487 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
Beaver Coal is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Joe Bevil “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.