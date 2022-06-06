Eight Black graduates from Raleigh County were awarded scholarships totaling $10,000 during a virtual ceremony Saturday organized by a local group of Black educators.
This organization, known as BEAUTY, which stands for Black Educators Are United Totally, Yes!, was initially established in 2018 in order to provide support and financial aid to Black students in their pursuit of higher education.
“A lot of times our students are not recognized, and this is one way of them getting the recognition they deserve,” BEAUTY member Eddiena Schoolfield said.
BEAUTY president and founder Quincy Madison said he knows how difficult it can be for African America students when it comes to competing for scholarships funds and wanted to find a way to help.
“It's very competitive out there and a lot of times, it seems like some of our kids get overlooked.
"So we try to step in and help as much as we can,” said Madison, who taught music and choir for 40 years in Raleigh County.
For this year’s BEAUTY scholarships, the students with the highest and second highest grade point average were awarded $2,000 memorial scholarships.
As the applicant with the highest GPA, the $2,000 Juanita Parham Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Keynan Richardson-Cook.
Cook is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School with a 4.375 GPA. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and a participant in the Health Sciences & Technology Academy. While at WWHS, Cook also participated in football, basketball, track and weightlifting. He plans to pursue a degree in human science at Georgetown University.
Stanley Lee Martin Jr. had the second highest GPA of 4.19 and received the $2,000 Thomas Parham Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Martin is a graduate of WWHS and a member of the National Honor Society. He also participated in track and cross county while at WWHS. Martin plans to pursue a degree in biology at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
The remaining six recipients of the BEAUTY scholarships each received $1,000 including:
Laila Cox - a graduate of WWHS. Lawson is a member of the Key Club, Diverse Student Organization and a participant in the Health Sciences & Technology Academy. She plans to attend Marshall University to study chemical science.
Gary Hairston - a graduate of WWHS with a 3.8 GPA. Hairston also attended the Envision National Youth Leadership Summer Academy in 2019 and 2021. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and plans to attend West Virginia University to study health science.
Jayden Lawson – a WWHS graduate with a 4.0 GPA. Lawson is a member of the National Honor Society and a participant in the Health Sciences & Technology Academy. He also participated in the theater performance class at WWHS. During his senior year he played a leading role in the school’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” He plans to attend Marshall University to study audiology.
Adriana Law - a graduate of WWHS. Lawson also attended the Academy of Career and Technology where she received an OSHA 10-hour course certification. She also became a Nationally Certified Medical Assistant after completing training and testing through ACT. Lawson plans to attend West Virginia State University to pursue a degree in sports medicine/athletic training.
Trey Parker - a graduate of WWHS. He is a member of Heart of God Ministries where he participates in the mentoring program for the young men of the church called Mold-A-Male. He plans to attend West Virginia University to study sports media.
Ronald “Isaiah” Thomas – a graduate of WWHS. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and a participant in the Health Sciences & Technology Academy. He was also a member of the WWHS Band. He plans to attend West Virginia University to study computer science.
Speaking to the graduates at the keynote speaker was Dr. Japri Miller, a WWHS alumni and a recent graduate of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine degree.
Miller spoke to the graduates about the importance of preserving even when others say no.
Miller said she learned about the importance of preserving very early, dating back to her high school days at Woodrow Wilson. She said that learning this lesson helped propel her through her college days at Wake Forest University where she dreamed of one day becoming a doctor.
In spite of advisors who doubted her and other bumps in the roads, Miller said she was finally able to make her dream a reality after a great deal of hard work and determination.
“As intelligent Black and African American students, I'm sure you've all heard the phrase before . . . ‘We often have to work twice as hard to be seen as half as good.’ We always have to prove ourselves,” Miller said “So I would say it's not about the ‘no’s’ or ‘you can't’ that people tell you, but how you choose to respond. Are you going to be complacent and accepting or are you going to persevere and accept the challenge? And I hope you choose the latter.”
During the virtual ceremony, Madison, offered his congratulation to the eight gradates and scholarship recipients.
“BEAUTY is overjoyed with pride as we honor you, the seeds of our forefathers,” Madison said. “Today a great opportunity exists for you. So as you continue your journey in life, believe, receive and achieve your goals. Eyes have not seen, ears have not heard and no mind can imagine the things that God has prepared for those who love him and those who continue their education.”
Madison said the funds for the scholarships were contributed by a number of sponsors which included local individuals, churches, businesses and more.
He added that because of the generosity of these sponsors, BEAUTY was able to surprise each of 26 past BEAUTY scholarship recipients in December with a $575 check to put towards their education.
“We’re just trying to help kids, that’s what teachers have always done,” Madison said. “As a teacher, when I was teaching, when you show kids some love, it makes a difference. This is one way that we are showing the kids that we love them.”
Madison also recognized the winners of the Eddiena L. Schoolfield Oratorical Competition.
In first place was Tyle Asamoah who was awarded a new laptop. In second placed was Michael Spain who received a check for $300. In third place was Maime Sirleas who received a check for $150.