Two members of Beckley Common Council are asking the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) to solve an unusual dilemma at Maxwell Hill Elementary before the children return to classrooms on Sept. 8.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher and At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy have reported that bears are roaming in the Maxwell Hill district of the city.
Reedy told Council during the regular Tuesday meeting that one of the bears had been captured near BodyWorks, a health, rehabilitation and fitness center on Yellow Wood Way in the Maxwell Hills district.
Sopher said Wednesday that neighbors have been reporting that the bears are showing up around the school. They are going onto neighbors' porches and into their yards.
"Most of the people that are seeing the bears that I follow live right in front of the school, directly in front of the school," said Sopher. "When it's not in your backyard, it's kind of cute.
"But when it is in your backyard, it's kind of a big deal.
"The DNR has captured one bear, but there's probably three or four still out there, roaming the neighborhood."
Sopher wants DNR to remove the rest of the bears before school starts.
"They're there in the daytime," he said. "They're there at night.
"They're just hanging out."
Sopher said the bears are not afraid of people — a report that neighbor Cynthia Blevins made, too.
Blevins, who lives near the school, said that her Ring camera captured a bear in her front yard at 2:28 a.m. Saturday. A week ago on Wednesday, she said, she was sitting on her screened-in porch when a bear walked within two feet of her.
She called DNR and said that a spokesperson told her DNR does not want to catch every bear.
"They don't want to catch every bear!" Blevins posted to social media. "If there are more sightings, they will assess the situations.
"I am an animal lover, but I want to feel safe in my home and want children to be safe outside," Blevins posted. "These bears have lost their fear of people."
Sopher said that one neighbor was in his backyard, with his attention focused on an air conditioning unit, when he had a visit.
The man looked up and turned around to find himself staring at a black bear in a neighboring yard, within feet of him. He immediately headed for his back door, said Sopher.
Dee Pennington on Monday reported a similar problem in Jamescrest.
"My sister lives in Jamescrest," Pennington posted. "They had their garage door open around 10 p.m., and a bear got in the garage, with them in their family room."
She said the bear pulled a trash can from the garage and emptied it in her sister's side yard.
"The bears are not afraid of people at all!" noted Pennington.
Sopher said he would like DNR to visit Maxwell Hill with more bear traps.
"I'd like them moved," he said. "The bears need to know that sitting in front of Maxwell Hill school is not the place you need to be.
"Once the cafeteria opens, the dumpster starts getting full of food, and the bear's going to be over there in the dumpster."
Shauna Harris Ray, a Maxwell Hill neighbor, has posted several pictures of a bear on her Facebook page, while neighbor Gladys John has posted video. Elizabeth Crosier of Maxwell Hill has named one of the bears Maxwell.
DNR biologist Todd Dowdy said Thursday that he had not received complaints of bears since capturing one on Aug. 21 from Bodyworks.
He said that, from this time of year until acorns fall, bears will be searching for any food source because they are preparing for hibernation, and rations are scarce. Trash, pet food and bird feeders will draw them to backyards and homes.
Dowdy suggested that West Virginians bring animal food and bird feeders indoors at night and that they secure their trash.
Once a bear has found a food supply, it may return for up to 14 days.
Dowdy said DNR routinely receives calls about black bears, which are usually non-aggressive animals.
"We receive lots of calls about black bears, every year," he said. "One inside the city of Beckley is not uncommon at all."
In 2017, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had suggested that teachers need guns in their classrooms to shoot at bears.
Dowdy had another suggestion.
He urged Maxwell Hill Elementary School teachers and the rest of the public to call DNR to report bears and to visit www.bearwise.org — a website that aims to help people live responsibly with black bears.
If approached by a bear, DNR suggests that people remain calm, that they don't approach the bear or run from it and that they do not climb a tree to escape a bear.
Instead, a human should offer a clear escape route to the bear, quietly back away and leave the area.
Black bears are usually not aggressive, but mothers with cubs or any threatened bear may attack.
DNR suggests that a person who is attacked should fight back immediately.
Dowdy said DNR traps black bears. If the bear has not been imprinted by humans, DNR resettles it at least 70 miles from the trap site. In some cases, bears have returned, he added.