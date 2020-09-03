Bears more of a nuisance this year

With a weak "soft mast" crop this year, black bears are turning to other food sources, including human food and backyard feeders, and have become more of a nuisance.
The DNR has received more than 1,600 bear complaints this year.
Bears have recently been reported in rural backyards, suburban neighborhoods, busy cities, as well as around people, according to a press release.
Bears typically rely on the soft mast of summer (blackberries, raspberries, blueberries) until hard mast (acorns, hickory nuts, beech nuts) becomes available in the fall.
However, because of the weak soft mast crop this year, bears are taking advantage of whatever human food is available.
Bears prefer natural food when it is available, which is why nuisance activity usually subsides in the fall.
Due to the increase in nuisance bear activity reported across West Virginia, the state Division of Natural Resources is asking residents to remove food and other attractants from around their homes to help reduce future incidents.
“Once a bear gets a taste for human food, they can become more of a nuisance as they search it out,” said Colin Carpenter, DNR wildlife biologist.
“Trapping and relocating bears causing these problems is logistically impossible and biologically unsound.
“West Virginia has a statewide bear population, so there are no places to move large numbers of bears where they don’t currently exist,” Carpenter said.
Often a nuisance bear has to be destroyed; thus, DNR officials maintain that a "fed bear is a dead bear."
Residents can help prevent bears from becoming a nuisance by taking the following precautions:
• Remove all food attractants from around your home. Bears are attracted to and will eat anything that humans or other animals will eat.
• Take down all backyard feeders – bird, hummingbird, squirrel, and deer – during the summer.
• Livestock feed should be stored in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
• Outdoor pets should only be fed the portion they will consume each time they are fed, with no food left outside overnight.
• Keep trash cans in a garage or storage building until the morning of trash pickup.
• Properly installed electric fencing is the best way to keep bears out of beehives and chicken houses.
The DNR is also reminding West Virginians that it is illegal to feed bears.
Biologists recommend that people stay away from bears and not get between a bear and any kind of food.
“The simplest way to avoid attracting bears to your home is to remove all food attractants from around your home before a bear becomes a problem,” Carpenter said.
“All West Virginians play a role in keeping bears wild.”