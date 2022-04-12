Cindy Beane, Commissioner of the Bureau for Medical Services within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), has been named president-elect of the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD). NAMD supports state and territorial Medicaid directors by enhancing their ability to improve the health of those served by Medicaid and CHIP.
Beane named president-elect of medical directors
