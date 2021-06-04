Beckley Concert Association (BCA) is planning a full slate of concerts for the 2021-2022 season, starting with a free livestream performance by virtuoso pianist Thomas Pandolfi.
BCA spokeswoman Cindy Worley said that BCA, like most arts organizations, found itself completely quieted by Covid-19.
The virus not only forced the group to cancel its last two concerts of its 81st season, in the spring of 2020, but to postpone its entire lineup of 2020-2021 performances, she added.
But the BCA is planning a full slate of concerts for the 2021-2022 season, starting with a live stream performance by Pandolfi, an artist who has been showered with praise from critics for his artistry and technique.
From noon on Saturday, June 5, until noon on Sunday, June 6, music lovers may enjoy his concert. Worley said they may visit https://www.m4arts.org/livestreams and enter a name and email any time before the concert in order to hear the performance. An email reminder will be sent.
“So many people were disappointed when we had to cancel the Pandolfi concert,” said BCA Board President Scott Worley. “The auditorium at Woodrow Wilson is still not available, so we thought a live stream concert was a good way to bring this wonderful music not only to our members, but to all lovers of fine music in the area.”
A graduate of The Juilliard School, Pandolfi earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees as a scholarship student. He has performed in venues ranging from Washington, DC to China, as well as a coast to coast recital tour, including Community Concert Associations from North Carolina to California. An outstanding crossover artist, Pandolfi’s virtuoso transcriptions of the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein, Marvin Hamlisch, and Barry Manilow are in much demand. Pandolfi’s program will include music by Chopin, Gershwin, and Bernstein, including a piece called “Rhapsody on Themes from West Side Story.”
For more information about this concert please visit www.beckleyconcerts.org or the Beckley Concert Association Facebook page.
BCA will also be hosting a membership drive in the near future, Cindy said.