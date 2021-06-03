“Batman” will deliver an inspirational talk to young and old at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library, starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday. An opportunity to take a photo with the Caped Crusader and his Batmobile will be offered following the presentation.
Portraying Batman, John Buckland will include a reading from his own youth empowerment book, “Broken Toy Hero.” Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.
Buckland is affiliated with the Heroes for Hire Foundation. His visit to White Sulphur is offered in conjunction with the library’s summer reading program, which includes in-person weekly programs and rewards for reading.
For additional information, call the library at 304-536-1171.