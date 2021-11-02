Bates to run in 9th Senatorial District

Republican Del. Mick Bates will run for election in the new 9th senatorial District and will not seek re-election to the House of Delegates, he announced Tuesday.
State lawmakers carved out the new districts earlier this year, based on U.S. Census Bureau data. The 9th District represents Raleigh and Wyoming counties, along with a part of Fayette County.
Bates, a native Australian who owns BODYWORKS rehabilitation and fitness facilities in Beckley and Pineville, has represented the 30th District of the House of Delegates for four terms since 2014 and has been a sponsor of legislation to impose term limits on members of the Legislature.
"I am proud of my work as the Delegate for the 30th District,” Bates said in a press release. “However, I made a promise that I would not serve in that role for more than 8 years.
"That is why I am officially announcing my run for State Senate."
Bates was elected as a Democrat in past elections. In May, he switched parties, citing the sharp rise in Republican voter registrations in Raleigh County, a 30 percent swing in the last three years, as a motivating factor.
Bates could face off against Sen. Rollan Roberts in the May 2022 primary.
Roberts was first elected in 2018 but has not yet announced his intentions of running in the 9th District in May. He did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment on Bates' plan to enter the race.
Bates released a video Tuesday in which he said that he wants to advance his agenda of lower taxes, better internet and money for roads and schools, and "provide trusted conservative leadership."
“We can build a place that people visit and decide to stay. A place to raise families and seniors to enjoy retirement. A place where you can find good work and successful businesses are built. All while enjoying the benefits of mountain living and our way of life. A place that isn’t almost heaven, but actually is heaven,” Bates stated.
Bates resides in Raleigh County with his wife, Pam, and their four children – Callan, Mikeal, Clare and Allison.