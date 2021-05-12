Bates switches parties Raleigh County delegate sides with GOP, catches flak

Mick Bates, first elected to the House of Delegates from Raleigh County in 2014 but seeing political tides of change ahead, went to the Raleigh County courthouse on Wednesday morning and changed his political party affiliation from a D to an R.
And now, for the first time since 1927, Raleigh County is fully represented in the state Legislature by Republicans.
Bates' move added to the supermajority the Republicans enjoy in the House, and it brought heavy fire from former Democratic colleagues who saw political opportunism in Bates' move. The GOP now holds 78 seats while Democrats are left with 22 in the 100-member House.
Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, one of the more liberal members of the Democratic House caucus, was blunt in his criticism of Bates.
“Bates just served as Democratic Party House Caucus Chair. We went from 41 members to 23 under his leadership. Then he ran to be Minority Leader. Lost. Now he's switching parties. What a profile in courage," Fluharty wrote in a tweet as the news circulated around the state.
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, Jr., D-Kanawha, was equally critical.
"Delegate Bates must have decided that now is the right time for him to turn his back on the constituents who elected him to prioritize his future political ambitions," Skaff wrote in a prepared release. "He is more focused on the next election than the next generation of West Virginians.”
The changing color of politics in the county helped Bates with his decision, he said. According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats, 18,668 to 15, 272. Statewide, Republicans hold a 433,287 to 408,572 lead.
In a prepared statement on Wednesday, Bates pointed out that there had been a recent 30 percent swing in registrations in Raleigh County from Democrat to Republican.
But Bates also indicated that politics at the national level had helped him with his decision.
"The line often used, and attributed to President Ronald Reagan, is that 'I didn't leave the party; the party left me,'" Bates wrote in the statement. "There used to be a difference between the way West Virginia Democrats and Washington Democrats were viewed.
"At a national level, the controlling interests and leadership of the Democratic party continue to pursue positions that alienate and anger voters in rural parts of the country and don't reflect the priorities, values or beliefs of the people in West Virginia," Bates wrote without adding any specific policy points as examples.
"This is not changing and appears to be getting worse, not better," Bates wrote.
Bates said he was not yet granting interviews.
"I have many friends that are registered Democrats and a number of independent friends," Bates said in his one-page release. "I have an equal number of friends and supporters that are registered Republican.
"We are all West Virginians who need to work together to move this state forward and address its many problems."
Skaff said he was not caught off guard.
In a scorching review of Bates' tenure as Democratic caucus chair in the House, Skiff said, "Under his leadership, he lost nearly 20 seats – almost half of our 41-member caucus – in the 2020 election.
"Following his failed attempt to run for Minority Leader, Delegate Bates announced to members of our caucus that his future political plans meant a party switch," Skaff wrote. "He did not believe that he could win as a Democrat, so he decided that he would leave the Democratic Party."
Bates ran to lead the House minority when Tim Miley, D-Harrison, decided not to run for reelection in 2020. Skaff won that contest.
Bates was one of two Democrats who survived the red wave in southern West Virginia in 2016 and 2020. After winning reelection by a comfortable margin in November, Bates said, "It would be a whole lot easier if I had an 'R' after my name."
Now, he has one.
"Our caucus will continue the hard work of rebuilding the Democratic Party and the Democratic brand in West Virginia," Shaff said. "This will be easier with legislators who believe and support the values of the Democratic Party above their own political ambitions.
"We have 22 strong and passionate individuals who are dedicated to and engaged in our caucus, and I look forward to continuing to work with those legislators to help West Virginians stay here, rebuild here and succeed here."
House Majority Leader Roger Henshaw, R-Clay, welcomed Bates to the Republican caucus.
"Mick has always been a pro-business delegate, and we certainly welcome his credentials and his experience as a small business owner to the party," Hanshaw said in his own prepared statement. "This is an unprecedented time for the House of Delegates, with the largest Republican majority the state has ever seen, and as we continue to do the work making West Virginia the easy choice for people and businesses to call home, the Republican party will only continue to grow."
On social media, a number of posts expressed disappointment at Bates' decision, while others offered support, regardless of his party.
"I expect that this decision may disappoint and upset some," noted Bates. "I believe that a greater number will welcome it and see it as the right thing to do, at the right time, for the people I represent.
"After much prayer and deliberation during and following the 2021 legislative session, I have made the decision to ensure I best represent the interests of the people of the 30th District, Beckley and Raleigh County, and that I do so as a member of the majority party," Bates said in a prepared statement."
Bates, who emigrated from Australia, became a U.S. citizen in 2006, registering as a Democrat.
Bates pointed out in November that the district lines that were established in 2011 possibly gave him a slight boost in 2020. Beckley, with multiple precincts reliably Democratic, fell almost entirely in his district.
Bates beat first-time candidate Tyler Trump, 4,622 to 3,081, in 2020. He ran unopposed in 2018 and in 2016 beat Todd Kirby 4,810 to 2,373.
In his first run for office in 2014, Bates narrowly beat Linda Summer, 2,662 to 2,561.
New voting districts, which federal law requires state lawmakers to redraw every 10 years, are expected to be presented in July.