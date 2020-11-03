Incumbent Democrat Mick Bates will be staying in the Legislature, winning the 30th District’s seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday night.
Bates received 4,540 votes, or 60 percent, while his Republican challenger, 23-year-old West Virginia University engineering student Tyler Trump, received 3,005 votes, or 39 percent.
Bates has served in the House of Delegates since 2014.
He beat Republican incumbent Linda Sumner in 2014 after pulling 2,658 votes, or 51 percent. Sumner received 2,546 or 49 percent of the vote in that election.
Shortly after the results were in Tuesday night, Bates told The Register-Herald he was really pleased with the combined response of absentee, mail-in and in-person voters.
“I appreciate the confidence the community showed in me and the opportunity to work for them for the next few years,” Bates said shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
“We face overwhelming challenges as a state and nation,” said Bates.
Bates is a physical therapist who owns two Bodyworks locations, one each in Beckley and Pineville.
He was elected to the Raleigh Democratic Executive Committee in 2010 and was chairman of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce in 2011.
He ran his 2020 campaign on the platform that he would fight to protect health care, miners, teachers, families, communities, and jobs.
“I tried to do that in my time in the House and will continue to do that. I’m committed to continuing to do what I can to make this a better place to live and work,” he said.
Bates recently led a statewide initiative that helped protect federal and state workers’ compensation benefits and investigated Workforce West Virginia scams during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He was born in Australia and is the son and grandson of coal miners. He lives in Beckley with his wife Pam and four children, Callan, Mikeal, Clare and Allison.