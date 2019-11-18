Charleston — West Virginia lawmakers returned to the state capital Monday to address responsibilities left unfulfilled during the 2019 regular legislative session.
Friday, Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, had announced a special session for Monday, to coincide with legislative interim meetings.
About a month and a half before West Virginia's citizen Legislature is scheduled to return to Charleston for its 60-day session, lawmakers considered three bills Justice had placed on the agenda. Two of the three bills, one involving roads and one involving tourism, involved responsibilities of the West Virginia executive branch of government.
"It's just lack of leadership from the top down," said Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh. "The administration needs to get its act together, and this is not a new thing. Last time we were here, we dealt with the Pleasants Power Plant... So there's very little tolerance at this point and very little trust to ensure that these things are being done correctly."
In July, lawmakers met in special session and rushed through a governor's bill to bail out the Pleasants Power Station, cutting $12.5 million in state revenue in hopes of keeping the uncompetitive plant operational. Ogden Newspapers later reported that the plant's owner, First Energy Solutions, had filed a lawsuit against a Justice-owned coal company, Bluestone Energy Sales, and several lawmakers told MetroNews they would have appreciated that information sooner.
Justice is running for re-election in 2020.
Also following the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers met in special session to focus on education reform, after a bill that allowed charter schools failed during the regular session. A bill finally allowing for charter schools passed in June.
In one of the governor’s bills, Justice asked for permission to use $25 million allocated for road maintenance to be spent on road bond debt. After urging by the governor, West Virginia citizens voted for an amendment to the Constitution, the Roads to Prosperity Amendment of 2017, to provide for matching available federal funds for highway and bridge construction in the state and for general highway and secondary roads and bridge construction or improvements.
Following Senate passage, House lawmakers passed that bill 58 to 37, with five absent or not voting, although several lawmakers critiqued poor planning in the executive branch.
Bates said lawmakers had put $150 million into the road maintenance fund over the last year.
"Now we've been asked to move $25 million out, and the explanation that we were given is that no, we're not really taking money out of maintenance, it was parked in maintenance for this particular purpose, but you've got to suspend all skepticism and take people at their word and that's just not how things should operate around here," he said.
In another bill, Justice asked lawmakers to reauthorize the Tourism Development Act, which is set to expire Dec. 31 and provides tax credits to companies that build or make improvements to tourism attractions.
Chelsea Ruby, tourism commissioner, said the session was not called for the tourism bill, but it was added on after Justice decided to call a special session for the roads bill.
"It was an oversight that it wasn't done last year, but knowing that we have several potential projects in the pipeline, and because there was going to be a special session today, we wanted to go ahead and put it in to see if we could get it done so that we could signify to those investors that this credit is here to stay," she said.
In House finance committee Monday, several lawmakers criticized the state development office, which receives applications for the Tourism Development Act, for not asking lawmakers to reauthorize the bill earlier, and asked why the law must be reauthorized now.
In an interview, Del. Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh, said he understood oversights happen, although he would have appreciated a week to consider the bills.
“Ideally the development office would have said, hey, this is sunsetting, we need to do something about it, because during the course of 60 days, there’s nine thousand different things going on. We’ve got bill after bill after bill and it would be very difficult for one of us to notice that just because there’s a thousand things, the phone’s ringing, you’ve got people walking in.”
He also noted special sessions cost money – about $150 a day for each lawmaker, he said.
According to the state Constitution, bills have to be read three days before they can pass.
Lawmakers voted not to suspend constitutional rules and read the bill three times Monday, then voted to adjourn.
So if the bill is taken up again, the governor will have to call another special session or lawmakers can vote on it during regular session, which begins in January.
"Ultimately, anytime you're in special session, you want to get it done as quickly as you can," Pack said. "You don't want a long, drawn-out, protracted thing."
Some lawmakers also sought assurance that the governor, who owns The Greenbrier and whose companies are previous beneficiaries of the Act, was not seeking to benefit himself.
Ruby said she is in talks with several companies that want assurance the bill will be reauthorized before committing to tourism attraction projects in West Virginia, but none of those are projects of the governor.
Lawmakers also had to pass a bill to revise an error in legislation they passed during the 2019 legislative session.
Federal officials told lawmakers that the state could lose millions in funding if they didn't walk back the legislation. They had to agree that courts cannot expunge driving-related convictions for CDL drivers, may not remove traffic offenses from driver records, and may not expunge convictions for DUIs. They also may not allow veterans charged with DUIs to participate in military service member court programs unless that person is eligible for the Motor Vehicle Test and Lock program.
Lawmakers had passed a law authorizing the state Supreme Court to create a court program for veterans, similar to state drug courts, to provide veterans who may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or other issues with rehabilitation instead of incarceration.
While they were deciding what to do about the bills on the special session call, lawmakers were also holding their interim meetings, focused on topics including solar energy, child welfare, budget cuts for state agencies and the drug crisis.
During a meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability focused on the state's new substance abuse plan, just five of the 12 committee members were present.
Bates, who has typically been present for those meetings in the past, said via Twitter that the absences were, in part, "because we having to deal with these unplanned issues related to bills on special session call."
"Frustrating," he wrote.
