Bates: Democratic Party "irrelevant"

Del. Mick Bates said his decision on Wednesday to join the Republican Caucus has not changed his values or goals in Charleston and that it is unlikely to change his sometimes sour relationship with Gov. Jim Justice.
Bates, who was first elected to the House of Delegates as a Democrat in 2014, left the party and joined the Republican Party in Raleigh County on Thursday. The GOP further extended its supermajority status with 78 seats, while Democrats are left with 22 in the 100-member House.
"I haven't changed a bit," said Bates. "The only thing that's changed is the letter after my name.
"I'm the same person I was yesterday. Now, I'm in a position to be able to ensure the interests of those I represent are done so more completely," Bates said.
"I didn't go down there to fill a seat and collect a check and be irrelevant. Frankly, the Democratic Party is irrelevant," Bates said. "You can't name two Democrats who have any meaningful impact on the decisions that are being made in West Virginia. You can name one, and that's Joe Manchin."
West Virginians supported President Donald Trump by an overwhelming margin, both in 2016 and in his unsuccessful bid for re-election in 2020. In both years, Trump carried about 69 percent of the vote in West Virginia.
According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats, 18,668 to 15,272 in Raleigh County.
Statewide, Republicans hold a 433,287 to 408,572 lead.
"This is about, how do you ensure that we prosper? And, for now and for the forseeable future, the Republican Party's going to be in charge in West Virginia, and they can run whatever agenda they want, right now," Bates said.
"They can pass whatever agenda they want. But what's the agenda?" Bates said.
"I'm going to have an opportunity to be a part of the conversation to say what that change is going to be," said Bates. "For me, it's focusing on things that put people to work.
"'Make Raleigh County work again,'" he added. "Put together a real, meaningful plan for our coalfield communities that have been abandoned, disrespected and left to fend for themselves.
"We're dying, down this way. You've seen the numbers. What's going to change that trajectory? Me, being a Democrat, ain't. We need big, bold plans. That's what my focus is."
Bates said the two-party system means that those who are in control set the agenda.
"Up and down the ballot, up and down the leadership for the state, it's Republicans in those positions," he observed. "And you need to be on the winning team, if you want to move forward. That's just the way it works. You can chip around the edges from the outside in, or you can build it up from the inside."
When asked to predict how effective he will be as the 78th Republican in the caucus, Bates replied, "Much more effective than I can be as the 23rd in the micro-minority."
He said he has not yet been informed of his committee appointments on interim assignments or the next legislative session, which will be made much later in the year.
Members of the GOP did not promise Bates appointments or a chair position to switch parties, he said.
What are his perks at the Capitol, as a Republican?
He said he just learned his new office is in the basement.
"I've got the same parking space," he said. "I've got a seat on the back bench, and my office is in the basement. That's what I 'got' for this. It's got nothing to do with me."
Bates' switch drew personal criticism from Democratic delegates, however.
Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, one of the more liberal members of the Democratic House caucus, was blunt in his criticism of Bates.
“Bates just served as Democratic Party House Caucus Chair. We went from 41 members to 23 under his leadership. Then he ran to be Minority Leader. Lost. Now he’s switching parties. What a profile in courage,” Fluharty tweeted on Wednesday.
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr., D-Kanawha, was equally critical.
“Delegate Bates must have decided that now is the right time for him to turn his back on the constituents who elected him to prioritize his future political ambitions,” Skaff wrote in a prepared release. “He is more focused on the next election than the next generation of West Virginians.”
Bates declined on Thursday to respond to Skaff's charges.
"It's just publicity and politics," he said. "This is not personal, for me, and it shouldn't be, for them, because it doesn't help. I've not called anybody out, by name, and don't intend to."
At least one prominent Republican, however, has gotten his share of public criticism from Bates over the past few years. Gov. Jim Justice has drawn ire from Bates for his proposed budget and his timetable for spending federal CARES Act dollars.
Like Bates, Justice was elected in 2016 as a Democrat and later switched party affiliation to the GOP. He said Thursday that he does not anticipate his relationship with Justice will change.
"As I always have, I will support him when I think he is right and not, when he is not," said Bates.
The governor declined Thursday to comment on Bates' decision to join the GOP.
Bates said that being a member of the supermajority gives him a voice in Charleston.
"There are a couple of counties across the state that are functioning Democratic counties," he said. "I tried to the best of my ability to lift the Democrats up and to try to get them to stand in on things.
"It used to be about working people. The average West Virginian, the average person, I talk to doesn't see a difference between Washington Democrats and West Virginia Democrats, and I'm getting tired of defending the 'D' after my name, when it's not relevant to what I'm trying to do.
"I want to fix things. I want to fix the internet. I want to fix our coalfield communities."
The state received an additional $750 million in federal CARES Act funding on Thursday, while a third of the last disbursement has been put back and not yet spent, noted Bates. Legislators will begin allocating the money during a special session that starts June 6.
"I want to make sure this money that's pouring in from the federal government isn't wasted," said Bates. "It's our great-great-grandchildren's money.
"I'm going to be part of the discussions that makes sure where it's spent, and everybody gets something for it.
"I can do that, as a Republican," he said.
He added that, in accordance with federal law, legislators will draw redistricting lines, which must be done every 10 years, following the U.S. Census.
This term, legislators will create 100 single-delegate districts. The process will occur over the summer and will likely be finalized during the September interims, becoming effective in October, Bates said.
Under the law, a delegate candidate must live in a district for one year before running for office.
"Right now, you've got 11 delegates that represent a portion of Raleigh County," he said. "I made a commitment to be there and be in a position to fix it.
"Working with my Republican colleagues, I'll be able to ensure that those districts make sense and make sense for Raleigh County and the southern part of the state for the next 10 years," he said. "If I do nothing else, then that will be a significant achievement."