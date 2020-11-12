Barrel racing set for Sunday at Fairgrounds

A barrel racing event at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds will begin at noon Sunday, Nov. 15.
Admission is free. This event is to fundraise for the NBHA WV-04 2021 season.
Members of NBHA WV-04 once again had the opportunity to race at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds on Oct. 17. It was the last show of the season for the members to compete for points. Sponsors for this show included Greenbrier Valley Equipment, McDaniel’s Premium Pre-Owned Motors, Park Center Sporting Goods, Seneca Trail Animal Hospital, Preston Fencing, Mountaineer Farm Center, Damon and Angie Gary, Marcus Evans and Alexis Jones.