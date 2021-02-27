Beginning Friday, Beckley ARH Hospital opened visitation with the exception of the BSC and Infusion Center, which is still closed to visitors.
“As always, the health and safety of our patients and care team are our top priority as we move through this pandemic, and we must take every measure available to help prevent the spread of this virus within our community,” said Rocco Massey, Beckley ARH Community CEO. “All visitors must continue to wear face masks at all times while in the hospital.”
There are some specific visitor guidelines:
• Only one visitor per patient in the Emergency Department.
• Only one visitor per patient in the Outpatient Surgery Department.
• No visitors allowed if an inpatient has a planned procedure, which requires the patient to have a COVID-19 test, until after the procedure is completed.