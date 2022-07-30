United Bankshares, Inc. reported earnings of $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the second quarter this week, as compared to earnings of $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
The quarter was highlighted by continued loan growth, net interest margin expansion and strong credit quality metrics.
Annualized loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, for the second quarter and first half of 2022 was 15 percent and 13 percent, respectively. Second quarter net interest margin of 3.38 percent increased 39 basis points from the first quarter of 2022.
“During the second quarter, we continued our strong momentum from the beginning of the year and are well positioned for the second half of 2022,” said Richard M. Adams, Jr., United’s chief executive officer, in a press release. “We had meaningful net interest margin expansion and continue to experience promising loan growth in our markets.”
λλλ
Summit Financial Group, Inc. reported financial results for the second quarter this week, including continued strong earnings on growth in total revenue and loans.
The company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $11.8 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $10.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid operating performance with improvements in both net interest margin and our efficiency ratio,” said H. Charles Maddy, III, president and chief executive officer, in a press release.
“The continued growth in commercial and total loans, along with sustained strength in asset quality metrics, highlight our ongoing focus on meeting the credit needs of our customers while employing sound underwriting practices,” Maddy said. “Our solid financial performance during the first half of the year and projected loan growth give us confidence of continued strong operating results for the remainder of the year.”
λλλ
First Community Bankshares, Inc. this week reported net income of $11.21 million for the quarter ended June 30, or $0.67 per diluted common share.
Net income for the six months was $20.73 million or $1.24 per diluted common share.
The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents per common share, an increase of two cents or 7.41 percent, over the quarterly dividend declared in the same quarter of 2021. The quarterly dividend is also an increase of two cents from the dividends declared in the previous two quarters of 2022.
This marks the 37th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.