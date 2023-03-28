Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.