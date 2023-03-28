ELKINS, w.va. – Citizens Bank of West Virginia wants Gov. Jim Justice to pay up – going so far as to ask a circuit court to garnish the coal baron’s wages.
The bank, located in Elkins, won an $850,000 judgment against the governor in October of 2022, but has yet to be paid.
Now, it wants its money.
The bank filed the Suggestee Execution (Garnishment of Salary and Wages) March 21 in Randolph Circuit Court against Justice, who is named as the debtor, and his coal mining company, Bluestone Resources Inc., which is named as the defendant.
According to an affidavit attached to the filing, a judgment of $850,434.28 was awarded the bank on Oct. 18, 2022, and filed Nov. 10 against Justice.
The unpaid principal, according to the affidavit, is $847,264.75, with an unpaid interest of $13,793.60 as of March 14.
Including a $27 filing fee, the total being sought is $861,085.35.
The bank says Justice defaulted on its obligations and accuses the defendants of breach of contract.
The Suggestee Execution orders the state auditor’s office to withhold wages from Justice.
The document does not detail how much would be withheld from Justice’s wages for each paycheck. Justice as governor is paid $150,000 annually.
Justice’s net worth was estimated in October of 2021 to be $513.3 million. While running for office in 2016, he was listed by Forbes as a billionaire.
According to reporting by West Virginia Record, Citizens Bank’s original complaint says it loaned Bluestone $2.38 million to purchase six large pieces of machinery in April 2018.
The bank made a second loan, according to the complaint, for $278,014 to purchase more equipment. Justice personally guaranteed all obligations of Bluestone, the Record reported.
The governor’s office has not responded to requests for comment.
