Shawn Ball of Ball Toyota will present West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee and WVU Tech Campus President Carolyn Long with a $50,000 gift to support scholarships and emergency resources for students in need at WVU Tech. On Friday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. at Ball Toyota, 1905 Patrick Street, Charleston.
Shawn and Angela Ball of Ball Toyota and L&S Toyota established nursing and engineering scholarship funds at WVU Tech in 2016 and will continue their support to these two funds with an additional contribution of $40,000 – $20,000 to each fund. A gift of $10,000 will continue the Ball family’s support of the WVU Tech President’s Fund to provide assistance to students who have emergency needs.
Additionally, Ball Toyota will present a monetary gift to the nonprofit West Virginia Court Appointed Special Advocates Association, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization providing support and collaboration among 10 local CASA programs across the state.