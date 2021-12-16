Beckley philanthropist and businessman Shawn Ball has a history of thinking up ideas for serving his fellow West Virginians — and funding those ideas.
On Thursday, Ball gave away $74,000 to regional schools. Just before he distributed the donations, he announced that he has a new mission: In 2022, he wants the 638 schools in West Virginia to have a food pantry for students who have food insecurities at home.
Once those are built, he wants to donate $500 to each school to stock the pantry, for a total of $319,000.
"Six hundred and thirty-eight," Ball emphasized. "That's a number I'm going to keep in my head for the rest of this year.
"If I can get 638 schools in this state to do a pantry, my goal next year ... is to provide very single one of the schools in the state with $500," he said. "That's my goal. I want to make enough money to be able to distribute $319,000."
Ball is the owner of L&S Toyota in Beckley and Ball Toyota of Charleston. He is a strong supporter of United Way of Southern West Virginia and children in southern West Virginia. Ball said he takes joy in gathering folks in his showroom and giving away money.
In 2015, he endowed West Virginia University Institute of Technology with $50,000 for scholarships, which is an annual gift.
In April 2017, he handed out $40,000 to local charities, and in December 2017, he gave $20,000, which he split equally between United Way and Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Last year, he gave $250,000 to United Way of Central West Virginia.
On Thursday, he handed out a total of $74,000 to representatives of 148 schools in the region. Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price was in attendance, along with principals of local schools and others.
In November, Ball and his brother, Dave Ball, pledged $300,000 to help West Virginians through the Ball family's three Toyota dealerships, L&S, Ball and Advantage. Of the donations, $250,000 was pledged to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and $50,000 to WVU Tech.
At L&S on Thursday, United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal thanked Ball for his support of southern West Virginia, while United Way of Central West Virginia President Margaret Ann O'Neal also thanked Ball, who has supported the community by partnering with both agencies.
O'Neal facilitated the Thursday event.
"Thank you for taking care of our kids," O'Neal stated.
Ball invited Pat Earhart of Helping Hands on First Avenue to speak. Earhart told those gathered that her organization, which started in 1989 with a youth group, provides food and clothing to local families.
He said that O'Neal and Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, who was in attendance, often assist him in his charitable plans.
"I come up with these crazy ideas," Ball said. "Mick hears from me at 11 p.m.
"Margarent Ann hears from me at 11 p.m. when I come up with these ideas.
"Those are the people that have to help me push through my ideas."
A number of local dignitaries were in attendance, including Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, and Mayor Rob Rappold.