Ball Family partners with WV CASA, to the tune of $250,000

The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships including Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota of Beckley and Advantage Toyota of Barboursville has announced a partnership with WV CASA and United Ways of West Virginia to donate over $250,000 to provide needed support for children being assisted through the court system by CASA volunteers.
The Ball family also welcomed West Virginia University President Dr. Gordon Gee to the dealership to present an annual gift of $50,000 to West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
Shawn Ball, president of Ball Toyota, feels that children have never been more vulnerable than they are during this time of pandemic.
“We have all seen a rise in the number of cases of child abuse and neglect across the state. My brother and partner, David Ball, and I wanted to find a way to bring some relief to kids.
“Growing up in Boone County, we saw our share of families in crisis,” Ball said. “Raising awareness, shining a light on poverty is the goal.
“We all need to work toward a solution and protect our children.”
WV CASA was identified as an outlet to network with child welfare professionals, circuit courts and United Ways of WV and best reach children in emergency situations. The funds will serve all 55 counties in the state.
WV CASA’s mission is to develop, support and strengthen CASA programs throughout West Virginia to assure quality volunteer advocacy for abused or neglected children in the state’s court system.
WV CASA aims to establish successful CASA programs in all 55 counties of West Virginia.