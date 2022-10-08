Ball Family again giving to W.Va. and United Way

It is no surprise there’s just "something special about southern West Virginia" and the individuals living here. I can say, from experience, that throughout the years in which I lived out of state, there was a severe longing to live back in my "Mountain State." A large part of that feeling was the generosity and friendliness of the individuals in our community.
When I think of endless generosity to West Virginia and the individuals living here, I think of the Ball Family. The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships include L&S Toyota Beckley, Ball Toyota Charleston and Advantage Toyota Barboursville. Shawn Ball is President of Ball Toyota, and his brother and business partner is David Ball. I can speak most personally on the whole-heartedness of Shawn and Angela Ball as they are residents of Glade Springs and are intensely involved in Raleigh County. I will never forget their urgency to step in during the COVID-19 Pandemic and be of value to our United Way of Southern West Virginia in any way asked.
In addition to consistent $20,000+ annual donations, The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships donated $200,000 in 2020 to jump start the Handle with Care initiative through local United Ways in all 55 counties of West Virginia. I was there in Charleston in 2020 alongside statewide representatives – from schoolteachers and police officers to our Governor, Jim Justice – as the Ball Family extended this incredibly generous gift to support children impacted by trauma. The Handle with Care program is a partnership between law enforcement and schools/child care systems. This partnership ensures children exposed to trauma receive interventions and support to help them achieve academically and feel comforted. This can mean many things – from school supplies and food, to new clothes or a blanket and pillow to feel warmth at night. Through Handle with Care pantries, our United Ways can provide necessary items to children during a time of crisis.
I am thrilled, once again, to announce another wildly generous donation from The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships this week! In partnership with multiple West Virginia schools and United Ways of West Virginia, over $300,000 will be donated to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students in need. Working closely with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, these funds will support “virtual pantries” in 257 schools in West Virginia. The Ball Family also extended $50,000 to West Virginia Institute of Technology and $30,000 to Marshall University this week.
On behalf of our United Way of Southern West Virginia Board of Directors and Staff, I’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude to The Ball Family for their continued selflessness and generosity to positively impact lives – especially youth – here in southern West Virginia.
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
