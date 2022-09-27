Baldwin leads Family Treatment Court panel at Healing Appalachia

Submitted photoSen. Stephen Baldwin (D-10th District), right, talks with Circuit Judge Thomas Ewing of Fayette County, from left, Fayette County Family Treatment Coordinator Heather Lucas and Alyssa Berry, a Family Treatment Court graduate who now works as Parent Resource Navigator in Fayette County, at Healing Appalachia in Lewisburg over the weekend. The panel discussion on Fayette County’s Family Treatment Court was held on the second day of the Healing Appalachia event.