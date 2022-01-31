Bald eagle population around region growing steadily over years

HINTON — Birds of prey such as hawks and even ospreys are not uncommon sights in local skies, but there are times when a majestic symbol of America flies overhead.
In early January, an annual count of bald eagles took place across the region. Very few were spotted when the count started less than 20 years ago, but the bird of prey’s numbers have been growing steadily.
The Eagle Brigade of Southern West Virginia conducted its 17th Winter Eagle Survey on Jan. 8, according to Wendy Perrone, executive director of the Three River Avian Center near Hinton.
“Thirty-five volunteers from Three Rivers Avian Center, Bibbee Nature Club, Brooks Bird Club, Hanging Rock Migration Observatory, Pipestem State Park and guests covered areas of Monroe, Summers, Raleigh and Greenbrier Counties in West Virginia and Giles County, Va.,” Perrone said. “Their efforts were rewarded with three golden eagles – adult, sub-adult and immature – and 56 bald eagles: 24 adults and 32 immatures.”
Bald eagles have been sighted in Mercer County and Fayette County as well, she said.
Jim Phillips, a retired naturalist from Pipestem State Park who now heads up Three Rivers Avian Center’s research projects including eagle surveys, was recently watching for bald eagles along Bluestone Lake with his wife.
“We saw at least 16 bald eagles: three adults and 13 immature birds,” he said.
Phillips said another eagle survey is scheduled for March 12. The group also monitors several eagle nests in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia for the Department of Natural Resources.
Numbers of bald eagles have been increasing since the survey started 17 years ago
“They have,” Phillips said. “When we first did this, we had maybe two or three birds. Then in the last few years, we’ve been having right around 50 bald eagles. We’ve also had usually one to three or four golden eagles.”
Eagle numbers started growing after the use of the pesticide DDT was banned in 1972. The pesticide was ending up in waterways, contaminating the fish that eagles eat.
Lead contamination is still a problem, Phillips said. Eagles will eat carrion such as deer and other animals hit by vehicles. They will also eat deer that were shot by hunters, but not found. Eating the carcasses exposes eagles and other birds to lead poisoning.
Perrone said this lead problem extends to fishing, too, when lead weights are used. One way to help avoid lead contamination is to use non-lead ammunition and alternatives to lead fishing weights.
The lead from ammunition and lead weights can poison humans as well as eagle. Eating meat that was hit with lead ammunition can let people consume minute lead particles. The practice of biting lead weights when fixing them to a fishing line exposes people to lead, too, Perrone said.
People wanting to see bald eagles and golden eagles in the wild can find them along Bluestone Lake past the Bluestone Dam in the vicinity of Kirk’s Restaurant in Hinton and Dairy Queen, Perrone stated.
“And that’s all along Route 20,” she added. “They’re fishing or hunting water fowl, or just hanging out and being social.”