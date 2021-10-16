The buzz was there weeks before Daniel Cannon opened the doors to his new business venture in late August.
“We got really lucky and it took off on Facebook before we even opened,” Cannon said.
Of course, it didn’t hurt that he had been tempting local residents with photos of freshly baked breads and desserts.
And it didn’t hurt that when Cannon’s Good Roads Bakehouse opened its doors in Frankford in Greenbrier County, it filled a bit of a void.
“There isn’t an option up this way for anything to eat,” he said, noting that though a Dollar General and a gas station are just up the road on U.S. 219, the closest restaurant is about a 10-minute haul.
“I just wanted to bring food to the community.”
Cannon isn’t a baker by trade.
The 31-year-old Pittsburgh native received a degree in English from Kent State in Ohio, but then did a bit of traveling over the next several years, living in California, Oregon and Colorado before finding a position that helped set his future in motion.
“I came across a job that was a tour guiding position, taking folks on trips across the country,” he said, explaining he would lead groups of 13 people on two-to-three-week road trips. “In doing that, I was the guide, the driver, the meal planner and the chef.”
Cannon said he enjoyed “feeding people,” whether it be cooking or finding unique stops along their journey at which they could feast.
“I just never thought about doing that professionally.”
First, he had to discover his love – and his knack – for baking.
That happened when he settled back in Pittsburgh with Karri, his now-fiancée.
“I had been on the road for five or six years, and it was a strange thing to get used to being in one place,” he said of how it began. “I had a steady job, but I needed something to fill my time, so one day I made a cake and I thought, ‘That was kind of easy. I can do that.’ And then I made bread.
“Then I got kind of obsessed.”
That’s how it went for the next two years. Working and baking.
“I was making so much and had no one to give it to,” he said. “We had leftovers sitting around the house because I just made too much.”
Then when Covid hit, Karri, who grew up on a farm in Nicholas County, decided she wanted to move back to West Virginia.
It took a few months, but when they found the right location, Cannon followed.
“We kind of explored different areas of West Virginia, but ultimately it came down to Greenbrier County,” he said. “We fell in love with it.”
In his new home, Cannon began to consider how to turn his love for baking into a profession.
Though technically in Frankford, he said his house is close to an hour from Lewisburg, making things a bit more difficult.
“We’re living so rurally, I thought maybe I could bake out of the house and go to the farmers’ market or something,” he said.
But then a neighbor had a suggestion.
“They told me about an old bakery that had been open for probably a decade but had been closed down, I think, since 2013,” he said.
So, Cannon contacted the owner and visited the bakery, which still had the equipment in place, and made the leap.
“I saw the opportunity and ran at it,” he said.
With the help of Karri, an artist who covered the walls in her original work, Cannon spent a month getting the business ready – and hyping it on Facebook – before opening the doors the last weekend of August.
“It’s kind of like a bright, sunny day in the desert,” he said of the décor. “It takes you to a different place that is an open, free road where you can choose where you go and enjoy the ride.”
Depending upon one’s tastebuds, there are no wrong turns at Good Roads Bakehouse, as customers choose from items such as cookies, pepperoni rolls, cinnamon rolls, pies, cakes, quiche, soup and even a homemade version of Pop Tarts.
“We have a lunch option every day we’re open,” he said. “Friday is pulled pork made with local pork. Saturday, I do pizza with sourdough crust.”
Beyond that, the menu changes, but it is posted on Facebook each week.
Everything is made from scratch by Cannon alone.
“I’m a one-man show,” he said.
That’s why, for now, the bakery is open only Fridays and Saturdays. He does, however, hope to eventually open on Thursdays.
“But I’m not a professional baker,” he said. “I’m an amateur baker, trying to feed the community.”
And so far, the community has turned out.
“The response has been amazing,” he said. “People have really leapt out at it and come out in force.”
He said he thinks the reaction is due to both the food and the convenience.
And that, he said, is the goal.
“It’s been a fun challenge and it’s even more motivating every week when more people show up,” he said. “You realize the want and the need in the community for it.
“It’s a really nice thing to be able to provide.”
Good Roads Bakehouse, at 131 Lewis Lane in Frankford, is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit Good Roads Bakehouse on Facebook for menu items as well as for information on how to order Thanksgiving meals, which will include turkey, sides and pie.