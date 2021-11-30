The City of Montgomery is continuing its efforts to acquire a venerable structure for use by the larger community as a whole.
Negotiations are ongoing for the city to obtain ownership of various buildings and property which belong to West Virginia University and remained after WVU Tech relocated fully to Beckley for classes in the fall of 2017, Mayor Greg Ingram says. That includes the Neal D. Baisi Athletic Center, which was built in 1968 and later named for the legendary West Virginia Tech men's basketball coach and athletic director.
An open house at the Baisi Center will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 for members of the community, according to Thomas Baker, director of information technology for the City of Montgomery.
In an interview earlier this month, Ingram said city officials are working hand-in-hand with WVU so that the property can be transferred to Montgomery.
"The City of Montgomery is going to acquire all of the property WVU has left except Old Main and Orndorff Hall," Ingram said. "We’re negotiating now to take the mountain behind Tech, to take the football field, and there are some contingencies.
"We’re going to take all the property from the Baisi Center to the bridge, which is all where HiRise was and Co-Ed (residence halls). We’re going to take that property."
"Also, there is some property that is segmented off that WVU owns, right beside what is known as the grassy knoll," he added. "We've agreed to take that contingent on WVU tearing down the white house. We’ve decided to take the football field contingent on WVU demolishing the press box and taking all the bleachers out.
"We have plans for that property, future plans. We've talked about new turf up there, a new press box. And there are other plans that are coming down the pike that will help us get all this accomplished. We’re also in negotiations with WVU to, when we take these lands and take these buildings, that there is some equipment that comes with the buildings."
The potential transition will require funding, especially in the face of numerous improvements necessary to pave the way for a more efficient, less costly operation of the Baisi Center in the future.
"We're working with the state government and WVU for the city to take over the Baisi Center, providing the financial assistance from the state (is available) to replace the boiler, replace the roof, replace the security system and change all of the lights to LED."
In an Aug. 31 letter to Gov. Jim Justice co-signed by Ingram and James Robert Alsop, a vice-president at WVU, the leaders highlighted the effort locally and with WVU to repurpose the buildings left behind on the WVU Tech campus. Some are already in use by BridgeValley Community and Technical College and the Mountaineer Challenge Academy. The letter was also copied to several state legislators.
"One major facility which would be of great value to the community is the Baisi Center," the Ingram/Alsop letter read in part. "With its potential for recreational activity and large community events, as well as an emergency shelter in times of disaster, the Baisi Center would be an excellent asset to the City of Montgomery.
"However, there are major (infrastructure) needs."
The letter sought the governor's assistance in securing $1.6 million to help with the deferred maintenance necessary for an overhaul for the building, which is handicap-accessible for all three floors now, but only in the rear of the building.
"Once we are able to tackle these issues, West Virginia University will transfer the facility to the City of Montgomery, so the city can create a much-needed community and recreation facility for the region," according to the letter.
WVU indicated it will also provide additional financial sponsorship help for the endeavor. The city has pledged to operate the building if funding can be acquired for the repairs.
"What we want to do with the Baisi Center is we want to make this a place for the four-county region (Kanawha, Fayette, Clay and Nicholas)," Ingram said. "The back side of Clay and Nicholas is just 9 miles away.
"We want to make it a four-county emergency shelter, which is another project within a project. That emergency shelter would have facilities, cots, MREs ... (and offer) a place for people to go if we have any type of regional emergency."
Suggestions have also been made of installing a backup generator and an elevator in the building, but those plans aren't confirmed and would require additional funding, Ingram said. They would fit in well if emergency center status is granted, he acknowledged.
If plans work out, the building would also be used for recreational purposes, including tournaments, swimming and various classes, such as karate and spin biking. Numerous class instructors have indicated they'd be willing to pay rent for staging classes in the center, the mayor said.
"We have a request of the legislature and the state government now for $1.6 million," said Ingram. If that occurs, it will allow the city to be able to afford operating the building, the mayor said. For example, high-efficiency stage boilers would be installed to replace big boilers that are currently running "wide open." The new system will cut the building's gas bill by about two-thirds, according to estimates. The upgrades would "cut expenses so the city can afford it. It's just too expensive for us right now."
"I felt like the state Legislature and then-Gov. Tomblin voted to take Tech out of here, so I feel like the state and the governor now need to help us fund and fix what that Legislature did to us and to this area and this region," Ingram said.
"The state needs to step up. WVU has done everything they said they would do with Montgomery. They're still working with us on buildings and properties," Ingram said.
"I think it's time for the extra shot to come from the Legislature, because they were a party to moving Tech out of here."
Fayette County Commission President John Brenemen recently discussed the Baisi Center and "how important it is for the Valley itself (as well as the surrounding region)."
He said an emergency shelter would be a good fit for the building and would benefit local residents, as well as nearby Montgomery General Hospital. Getting the repairs accomplished and the process moving is important, he said.
"By doing that, we'll be able to not only have a community center but we'll also have an emergency shelter. We would also be saving tradition and history for the Valley with the Baisi Center," Brenemen said.
Montgomery leaders are seeking ideas and feedback from the community concerning the future operation of the center, and they're also asking citizens to contact the governor's office in support of the project.
"We just want to get that building open," Ingram said.
