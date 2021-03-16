Beckley Area Foundation's Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists is a group of high school juniors who are engaged directly in the important role of community philanthropy. The purpose of this program is to provide an intensive hands-on learning experience through which they are taught the art, science and business of philanthropy. Part of this experience is for them to solicit and evaluate proposals for funding. The students are responsible for making final grants recommendations subject only to the approval of the BAF Board of Directors.
During a strategic volunteerism exercise, SLYP participants discussed needs for stemming hunger, meeting physical needs of young mothers and their infants, student homelessness, the impact of COVID on student academics and emotions, and the effect of isolation on senior citizens. These are the type of issues which fall under Beckley Area Foundation’s health, human services and education grant areas.
SLYP is seeking proposals from eligible tax-exempt organizations which could address these areas of concern in the Raleigh County community. The submission deadline is April 4.
A total of $4,000 in grants will be announced in late May. The maximum single grant award will be $500.
Eligibility Guidelines
Be recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 organization or is a public institution or municipality. NOTE: An IRS determination letter verifies 501(c)3 status.
Affirm that the proposed program or project will be initiated and completed between June 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Demonstrate that all prior grant reporting requirements to Beckley Area Foundation have been met.
Programs funded must benefit Raleigh County. Although the proposed program itself must serve Raleigh County, the organization is not required to be headquartered in Raleigh County.
How To Apply
Create an account in the grant portal, or log in with your organization's existing credentials.
Click the "Apply" tab and you should see the SLYP Grant application available from the list.
Carefully read the grant summary and click "Apply" in the top right corner of the application.
For more information, call 304-253-3806 or email sharon@bafwv.org