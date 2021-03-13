Beckley Area Foundation has made its annual discretionary grants to charitable organizations serving Raleigh County in the areas of animals, the arts, civic beautification, education, health and human services and public recreation.
Using the pooled income from discretionary funds, BAF addresses the community’s most pressing needs and promising opportunities. Volunteers from our community serve on the distributions committee to review all proposals and make recommendations to the BAF Board of Directors, who make the final decision on all grants.
The BAF Board of Directors approved $211,907.05 to fund 48 projects between April 2021 and March 2022.
Areas of interest breakdown:
Health & Human Services - $101,786.99
Education - $52,264.82
Public Recreation - $16,414.78
Animal Services - $15,500
Arts - $13,940.46
Civic Beautification - $7,000
Economic Development - $5,000
Ann Worley, chair of the Distributions Committee and BAF board member, described the restructuring of the committee to comply with COVID-19 in-person meeting guidelines: “Twenty volunteers were recruited from the community to serve as readers for the Distributions Committee. Five groups were established, and each group read nine to ten grant applications. With staff help, these sub-groups met via Zoom to discuss their assigned grants and make award suggestions. The Committee then came together via Zoom and a spokesperson from each group presented their assigned grants and award recommendations. The Committee recommendations were then presented at the Feb. 16 BAF Board Meeting for approval.
“We knew it would be safer and less stressful for our readers if we had our meetings via Zoom. It was certainly not as much fun as meeting in person, but we all adapted beautifully. Staff worked well under these circumstances, too. It was truly a team effort. A huge thank you goes out to our Committee members who gave their time to read for this important opportunity that BAF makes possible for our community organizations.”
Anyone interested in growing the pool of discretionary funds used to respond to BAF’s Annual Community Grant Program can make donations in any amount to any unrestricted fund. Mail contributions to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801. If you are interested in starting a named unrestricted fund, call the foundation at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.